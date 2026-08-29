The proposed academy would build on the US President's space agenda to land astronauts on the moon during his final year in office

Mr Trump participates in a Congressional Space Medal of Honor presentation to the Artemis II crew at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Picture: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

By Katy Dartford

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to begin creating a US Space Academy, a new institution modelled on West Point and other top US military service academies.

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The US President made the announcement during a ceremony to bestow the Congressional Space Medal of Honor on the Artemis II crew on Friday. "A nation cannot be first on Earth if we're going to be second in space," Mr Trump said during the ceremony at Johnson Space Center in Houston. The crew, Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, spent more than nine days in space, circumnavigating the moon and travelling deeper into space than any human before. Read More: Trump hails 'historic' deal for US to take partial control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves Read More: Healey’s budget to ditch 3% defence spending target by 2030

Mr Trump has pledged that the US will land astronauts on the moon during his final year in office. The proposed academy would build on Mr Trump's space agenda, which he and White House officials have described as a key component of his legacy. He added that he would choose the location for the academy "very shortly," and hinted that the Texas congressional delegation in attendance wanted the institution in the Lone Star State. An eight-member commission, led by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, will advise the president on launching the institution, which Mr Trump said would "develop a professional corps of civically grounded leaders prepared to advance American interests within the space domain." It is unclear how logistics for the space academy, including building the campus, creating the programming and recruiting students, would work. Funding would need to be approved by Congress, which is historically gridlocked. "You think of West Point, and you think of Annapolis, and you think of the Air Force Academy, and you think of the Coast Guard Academy. They're all good," Mr Trump said. "But we're going to have now the Space Force Academy for what the people in this room love the most."

Donald Trump and Artemis II crew members pose for a picture during a Congressional Space Medal of Honor presentation at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Picture: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Mr Trump added that the US would launch a separate nuclear-powered spacecraft to Mars in 2028 that would be the gateway to broader interplanetary travel. Isaacman said the missions would "inspire the next generation to carry the fire of exploration even further." Mr Trump's order said implementing those goals requires new institutions to recruit and train future astronauts, engineers and scientists. Many US space companies have struggled to attract new talent as the industry rapidly expands, with demand for spacecraft services and rocket launches soaring. Major players such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Bezos' Blue Origin have ramped up competition in the sector, driving up the cost of new hires for some smaller companies, analysts say. Staffing challenges have also snagged the US Space Force, whose workforce is 25% lower than what Congress requires for the branch, according to a 2025 watchdog report.

Donald Trump arrives for a Congressional Space Medal of Honor presentation to the Artemis II crew at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Picture: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper