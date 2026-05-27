The US President has criticised Biden for attempting to block the release of documents relating to his memoir

The US President launched a scathing attack against his predecessor on Truth Social. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of being a “crooked politician” after Biden sued the Justice Department to block them from releasing audio recordings and transcripts relating to his private memoir.

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President Biden Addresses NAACP Convention In Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

In a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., it is alleged that Trump’s Justice Department plans to release the materials to Congress and the right-wing Heritage Foundation, which filed its own lawsuit to obtain the material. The Department of Justice previously claimed the documents were exempt from disclosure under public records law. Biden’s attorneys argued that the disclosure would “constitute an unwarranted invasion of President Biden’s privacy.” “Every American, including a sitting or former Vice President, has a right to privacy in the personal conversations he has within his own home,” they wrote. “And when the U.S. Department of Justice obtains that private information through a criminal investigation, the Department bears a particular responsibility to protect it from disclosure.”

Special counsel Robert Hur testified on Biden's classified document investigation. Picture: Getty