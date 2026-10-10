Trump slams Norway for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize
The US President described the decision to award the prize to ICC judge Navi Pillay as 'a stain on Norway' which he 'will not forget'
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US President Donald Trump has again complained that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, calling this year's decision "disgraceful and embarrassing".
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The Nobel Prize was awarded hours earlier to former International Criminal Court judge Navi Pillay, whom Mr Trump described as a "mystery person" he had "never heard of".
Speaking at a rally for other Republican candidates in Syracuse, New York, the US President called the decision "a stain on Norway", which hosts the Nobel committee, adding "we will not forget".
South African jurist Ms Pillay was awarded the prize for her efforts to prosecute genocide and war crimes.
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"The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel peace prize, but didn’t.
"The Nobel peace prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilisation," Trump continued.
"We will not forget, Norway, that you didn’t give this prize".
Mr Trump also listed the wars he claims to have settled, adding: “I’m about to settle or win two more: Iran and Russia-Ukraine.”
The US President said he would be ending both wars "quickly".
“I will tell you what,” he added, “Iran will be very quick one way or the other: that they give us everything or they don’t exist any longer," reports the Guardian.
“Additionally, I stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon and blowing up the entire Middle East and ultimately far beyond the Middle East, including Europe, perhaps the US, and I saved more lives than anyone in history,” Trump claimed.
“Despite all of this and all of these unbelievable accomplishments, the Nobel prize was given out today to a liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of,” Trump said of Ms Pillay, a former UN human rights chief who chaired the UN commission that concluded Israel was guilty of genocide in Gaza.
Shortly after learning that she had won the award, the 85-year-old said "it must be a joke" and thanked those who had gathered to applaud her.
"If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump," she said.
Mr Trump has been clear about his wish to win the prize, and also criticised the 2025 decision to award it to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
In response, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre explained to Mr Trump that it was not the Norwegian government, but an independent committee based in Norway, that decides who will win the prize.
In January, Ms Machado gave her medal to Mr Trump, in recognition, she said, of his commitment to her country's freedom.
Mr Trump called it "a wonderful gesture of mutual respect".
The Nobel committee later clarified that the prize was not transferable. "Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others," it said in a statement.
"The decision is final and stands for all time."