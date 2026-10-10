The US President described the decision to award the prize to ICC judge Navi Pillay as 'a stain on Norway' which he 'will not forget'

Trump slams Norway for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

By Katy Dartford

US President Donald Trump has again complained that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, calling this year's decision "disgraceful and embarrassing".

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Navi Pillay addresses journalists after she was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: FRANK BOXLER/Getty

"The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel peace prize, but didn’t. "The Nobel peace prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilisation," Trump continued. "We will not forget, Norway, that you didn’t give this prize". Mr Trump also listed the wars he claims to have settled, adding: “I’m about to settle or win two more: Iran and Russia-Ukraine.” The US President said he would be ending both wars "quickly". “I will tell you what,” he added, “Iran will be very quick one way or the other: that they give us everything or they don’t exist any longer," reports the Guardian. “Additionally, I stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon and blowing up the entire Middle East and ultimately far beyond the Middle East, including Europe, perhaps the US, and I saved more lives than anyone in history,” Trump claimed. “Despite all of this and all of these unbelievable accomplishments, the Nobel prize was given out today to a liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of,” Trump said of Ms Pillay, a former UN human rights chief who chaired the UN commission that concluded Israel was guilty of genocide in Gaza.