Trump hits out at 'weak on crime' Pope Leo after he condemns 'military action', insisting Pontiff 'wouldn't be in the Vatican' without him. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Trump has hit out at Pope Leo insisting he "wouldn't be in the Vatican" without him after the Pontiff appeared to condemn the President's "military action" in Iran.

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Taking aim at the US-born Pope on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump was seen to admit: "I'm not a fan of Pope Leo". It comes after he accused the Pontiff of being "weak on crime", without siting any evidence to back up his claims. The US President was then seen to post an AI generated image appearing to depict himself as God. As part of the rant, the US President criticised the Pontiff over his views on US actions in Iran - and after the religious leader spoke out following US actions in Venezuela. On Friday, Pope Leo appeared to condemn US military actions in the Middle East, writing:"God does not bless any conflict" - an apparent swipe at Trump. Read more: 'God does not bless any conflict': Pope Leo speaks out over 'military action' in apparent swipe at Trump Read more: Trump 'doesn't care' if Iran returns to peace talks - as government insists UK will not be involved in Hormuz blockade

The US President was seen to post an AI generated image appearing to depict himself as God. Picture: Truth Social / Trump

Releasing a statement on X, the Pontiff stated that "no cause can justify the shedding of innocent blood". He did not name the US leader or the country itself directly, but did reference the "inhuman violence is spreading ferociously through the sacred places of the Christian East". During his online rant, Trump went on to claim that the head of the Catholic faith had only been appointed because of his American nationality. "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican," he wrote. Trump branded the Pope "a man that doesn't think that we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world." He added: "I'm not a fan of Pope Leo."

.Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer. Picture: Alamy