Ahead of the United States hosting the World Cup this June, Donald Trump's announcement that US immigration authorities plan to intensify scrutiny of travellers’ social media accounts adds a new layer to pre-entry preparations.

The proposal formalises existing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) vetting practices and places social media transparency at the centre of travel screening.

DHS guidance confirms that officers review publicly available content for security or criminal concerns, immigration fraud or inconsistencies with application data.

During the “online presence review,” consular officers look for signs of support for terrorist organisations, criminal activity, anti-US views, or attempts to suppress protected speech.

What will officials be looking for?

These reviews rely on the officer’s judgment to determine whether online activity fits an area of concern. Most screenings cover major social media platforms.

Visa applicants must list every username or handle used on any platform within the past five years, even if used briefly. The form covers more than 20 platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, VK, Weibo and YouTube.

What must be disclosed?

ESTA applicants under the Visa Waiver Program currently face an optional question requesting social media identifiers. The proposed changes would make this disclosure mandatory, requiring ESTA travellers to list all identifiers used over the past five years—aligning ESTA with the vetting applied to visa applicants.

The questions will need to be answered to submit the digital forms, but applicants who omit information will likely be questioned during their interview. If travellers credibly demonstrate little or no online presence, the officer may still approve the visa or allow entry.

If not, the visa case may enter administrative processing pending receipt of the account information or be refused for lack of evidence or denied entry to the US.

What happens if you don’t provide social media accounts?

A refused ESTA renders the traveller ineligible for the Visa Waiver Program and requires a B-1/B-2 visa instead. Visa applicants may reapply at any time, but if officers refused the case based on derogatory online content, travellers should wait and establish a positive digital history. Deleting posts after refusal is unlikely to affect future outcomes.

What if ESTA or a visa is refused?

As the World Cup approaches, travellers should review their digital footprint early, complete forms thoroughly and avoid last-minute issues that could disrupt travel plans.

Charlotte Slocombe is a Partner at global immigration advisers Fragomen.

