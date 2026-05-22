The US President also described his eldest child as a "very good person I've known for a long time"

The president said he will try and make the wedding but admitted the timing was not ideal. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has vowed to do his best to attend his son's wedding but admitted the timing is "not good" due to a "thing called Iran and other things".

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The US President also described Donald Trump Junior as a "very good person I've known for a long time" ahead of the celebration this weekend. He told reporters at the White House on Thursday evening: "He'd like me to go, but it's just going to be a small little private affair. "I am going to try and make it. I said this is not good timing for me. Read more: Vanessa Trump reveals she has been diagnosed with breast cancer Read more: Trump mobile phone finally released - but handset is no longer 'Made in the USA' and comes with glaring glitch

The president is still locked in dispute with Iran. Picture: Alamy

"I have a thing called Iran and other things. That is one I can't win on, If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed, by the fake news of course I'm talking about. "He's got a very good person I've known for a long time. Hopefully they're going to have a great marriage." Trump Jnr, 48, will tie the knot with Bettina Anderson, 39, in the Bahamas on Saturday in front of a group of around 50 friends and family. The comments came on the same day the president suggested he could still be in power in 2032. During an address at the US Coast Guard Academy's 145th graduating class at Cadet Memorial Field, he spoke of ordering 11 icebreaker ships while working with Finland to learn everything they can to eventually build the ships themselves.

🚨 LMAO! Q: "Are you attending your son's wedding this weekend, by the way?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed — by the fake news!"



"Uh, he'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to… pic.twitter.com/UNYns0FtEt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

He said: "We're making, right now, currently under construction, we have 11. Beautiful. "And I said, 'Come on, when's the first one coming?' They said, 'In 28'. I said, 'I'm going to be here in 28'. "Maybe I'll be here in 32, too. I don't know. Maybe I will. But I'm going to be here in 28. And I'll tell you, I say, that's great, because I'm going to be there." The US and Iran are still on fragile ground while the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed as a result of the conflict and stand-off, sending energy prices soaring and hammering the global economy.