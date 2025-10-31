The Trump administration announced a ceiling of 7,500 refugees to be admitted to the US

South Africa's government slams US refugee policy shift that gives priority to Afrikaners. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

South Africa's government has criticised the US refugee policy shift that gives priority to Afrikaners, the country's white minority group of Dutch descent.

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ceiling of 7,500 refugees to be admitted to the United States, a sharp decrease from the previous 125,000 spots and said Afrikaners would be given preference over other groups. US President Donald Trump has claimed that there is a "genocide" against Afrikaners in South Africa and that they are facing persecution and discrimination because of the country's redress policies and the levels of crime in the country. It's one of the contentious issues that has seen diplomatic relations between South Africa and the US hit an all-time low, with Mr Trump suspending all financial aid to South Africa and setting one of the highest tariffs for the country's exports to the US. The South African government's international relations department described the latest move as concerning, as it "still appears to rest on a premise that is factually inaccurate".

President Donald Trump holds up a printed article from "American Thinker" while accusing South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa of state-sanctioned violence against white farmers in South Africa. Picture: Getty

Spokesman Chrispin Phiri said: "The claim of a 'white genocide' in South Africa is widely discredited and unsupported by reliable evidence." Mr Phiri said that a programme designed to facilitate the immigration and resettlement of Afrikaners as refugees was deeply flawed and disregarded the country's constitutional processes. "The limited uptake of this offer by South Africans is a telling indicator of this reality," Mr Phiri said. The US notice, which signifies a huge policy shift toward refugees, mentioned only Afrikaners as a specific group and said the admission of the 7,500 refugees during the 2026 budget year "justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest".