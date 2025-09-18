Donald Trump has joked that AI is "taking over the world" as he met Sir Keir Starmer to sign a multimillion pound tech deal.

Day Two of the US President's State Visit today turns to politics after the first day focused on a royal charm offensive at Windsor Castle.

Trump hailed the “unbreakable bond” between the US and the UK at Chequers, as the pair signed the deal, offering major investment by US tech firms in the UK, that will help to develop its AI capabilities.

Sir Keir said it was a “great day for the special relationship” as the pair met business chiefs at the Prime Minister’s country retreat.

Sir Keir said the UK-US relationship was “the very foundation of our security, our freedom and our prosperity”.

He also hailed the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US companies such as Blackstone and Palantir.

Mr Trump described the transatlantic ties as “priceless”.

“I think it’s an unbreakable bond we have”, he added. “This agreement will also help America and our British allies dominate the future of artificial intelligence,” he said.

When speaking about AI in front of tech bosses, Trump added: “We’re taking the next logical step with a historic agreement on science and technology partnerships and this will create new government, academic, and, private sector cooperation in areas such as AI - which is taking over the world.

