'We don't want your aircraft carriers': Trump rebukes Starmer's Iran offer as he slams 'disappointing' UK
President Trump has once again slammed the UK's response to the Iran war, telling reporters that he has rejected Sir Keir Starmer's offer to send British aircraft carriers to assist the US in the Middle East.
Listen to this article
Speaking on the Prime Minister's alleged offer, Trump told gathered reporters: “I told him we don’t want your aircraft carriers."
Trump has repeatedly said he is unhappy with the UK's stance on the conflict in the Middle East, saying earlier on Monday that he was "not happy" with Britain.
Britain has reportedly refused to get involved in the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently causing havoc in global oil supply.
Despite the criticism, the US President called Sir Keir a "nice man" but said that the UK was once considered "the Rolls-Royce" of allies before the war.
Read More: Zelenskyy to visit UK as Starmer warned oil price rises could create 'windfall' for Russian economy
Read More: UK could face 'fuel rationing' if Iran's blockade of Strait of Hormuz continues, former BP chief claims
"After we obliterated them [Iran] and destroyed their military and it became a much safer zone, he said 'we're going to send over two aircraft carriers'," Trump explained.
"I said 'I don't want them anymore, I don't want them after we win'."
Sir Keir Starmer joined with Canada, France, Germany and Italy to warn against the Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon, which began on Monday.
The statement, signed by the leaders of the five nations, warned of “devastating humanitarian consequences” of an invasion in the nation which has already seen 1 million people displaced.
“We are gravely concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon and call for meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution,” the statement released on Monday read.
“We strongly support initiatives to facilitate talks and urge for immediate de-escalation.”
The statement added: “A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict. It must be averted.
"The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming.”