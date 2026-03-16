President Trump has once again slammed the UK's response to the Iran war, telling reporters that he has rejected Sir Keir Starmer's offer to send British aircraft carriers to assist the US in the Middle East.

Speaking on the Prime Minister's alleged offer, Trump told gathered reporters: “I told him we don’t want your aircraft carriers."

Trump has repeatedly said he is unhappy with the UK's stance on the conflict in the Middle East, saying earlier on Monday that he was "not happy" with Britain.

Britain has reportedly refused to get involved in the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently causing havoc in global oil supply.

Despite the criticism, the US President called Sir Keir a "nice man" but said that the UK was once considered "the Rolls-Royce" of allies before the war.

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