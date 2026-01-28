Speaking last week, Trump admitted he had "changed his mind" over the deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters in China that Donald Trump initially backed Chagos deal. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister has insisted Donald Trump initially backed his deal to hand over the Chagos Islands "in very clear terms" despite the president's U-turn.

Speaking during a visit to China, the Prime Minister said the deal had been positively received by the US due to securing the future of the base. He told reporters: "I’ve obviously discussed Chagos with Donald Trump a number of times. "It has been raised with the White House at the tail end of last week, over the weekend and into the early part of this week. "The position, as you know, is that when the Trump administration came in, we paused for three months to give them time to consider the Chagos deal, which they did at agency level.

President Trump previously blasted the deal as "stupid.". Picture: Alamy

"Once they’d done that, they were very clear in the pronouncements about the fact that they supported the deal." Speaking last week, Trump admitted he had "changed his mind" over the deal. On Monday night, he wrote on Truth Social: "Shockingly, our 'brilliant' NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER." The islands will be handed over to Mauritius under the deal but Britain will lease back the military base on the island of Diego Garcia while making payments to Mauritius. The Government postponed a House of Lords debate on Chagos which had been scheduled for Monday, underscoring uncertainty about the future of the archipelago.

The Diego Garcia Base. Picture: Getty