Donald Trump has once again attacked the UK's Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius, telling Sir Keir Starmer he is "making a big mistake".

Britain is currently leasing the base on a 99-year deal from the government of Mauritius, which was agreed by Starmer in 2024.

The US president warned the Prime Minister against the loss of the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The deal saw the UK transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and at the time was welcomed by the US government as an "historic agreement".

But Trump expressed his disapproval with the treaty on Wednesday, writing: "Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years, but prime minister Starmer is losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before.

"In our opinion, they are fictitious in nature."

The American leader went on to say that if Iran does not make a peace deal with the US, "it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia", as well as RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

He said the bases would be used to "eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime — An attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly Countries".

Trump continued: "Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease.

"This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally. We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K., but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them.

"DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!"

Trump's post comes just two hours after the US government said it supported Starmer's Chagos deal.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said overnight: "The United States supports the decision of the United Kingdom to proceed with its agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos archipelago.

"The United States reiterates its desire to conclude a bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom to guarantee continued use of basing and other facilities in the Chagos archipelago to advance U.S. national security, as well as security and stability across the Indian Ocean."

The Chagos Islands, made up of more than 600 islands lying in the Indian Ocean, has served as a key military base of the US and UK since the early 1970s.

The islands were a dependency of Mauritius when it was a French colony, but the UK claimed them as part of Mauritius in the early 19th Century and kept them beyond the country's independence in 1968.

Sovereignty negotiations with Mauritius began under the Conservative government in 2022. However, talks were halted a year later after a paper by three academics said transferring the islands would be a "major self-inflicted blow".

Two years later, with Labour now in power, Starmer reached agreement to transfer sovereignty of the Islands to the Mauritian government.