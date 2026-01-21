The Prime Minister has told PMQs he will "not yield" to Donald Trump over the future of Greenland amid rising tensions over the territory.

Sir Keir Starmer also promised to host Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen on Thursday in a show of solidarity, at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Citizens of Greenland are citizens of Denmark and also citizens of the European Union.

The US President Trump has previously refused to rule out using the military to acquire the island.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: "The Prime Minister and I agree - the future of Greenland should only be decided by the people of Greenland. When the Prime Minister made this point to (US) President Trump on Monday, did the president agree or disagree?"