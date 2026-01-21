Starmer tells PMQs he will 'not yield' to Donald Trump over future of Greenland
The Prime Minister has told PMQs he will "not yield" to Donald Trump over the future of Greenland amid rising tensions over the territory.
Sir Keir Starmer also promised to host Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen on Thursday in a show of solidarity, at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.
Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Citizens of Greenland are citizens of Denmark and also citizens of the European Union.
The US President Trump has previously refused to rule out using the military to acquire the island.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: "The Prime Minister and I agree - the future of Greenland should only be decided by the people of Greenland. When the Prime Minister made this point to (US) President Trump on Monday, did the president agree or disagree?"
Sir Keir replied: "Engaging constructively on international security matters hugely, particularly when it comes to security in the Arctic, and that's the context in which this discussion is going on in relation to Greenland.
"As we engage constructively, I have made my position clear on our principles and values. The first of those is that the future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.
"The second is that threats of tariffs to pressurise allies are completely wrong.
"We will continue to engage constructively. I've had many international calls in recent days, and the prime minister of Denmark is coming to the United Kingdom tomorrow for bilateral talks.
"But I do want to be clear with the House, I will not yield, Britain will not yield on our principles and values about the future of Greenland under threats of tariffs, and that is my clear position."