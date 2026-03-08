The US president said the UK was "finally giving serious thought" to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but went on to decline the offer.

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has told Sir Keir Starmer "We don't need people that join wars after we've already won" in a message on his Truth Social account.

Mr Trump's post follows reports that the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East. Picture: Truth Social

"That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer - But we will remember. "We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!" Mr Trump's post follows reports that the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East. LBC understands the crews of HMS Prince of Wales have been told they must be ready to set sail in five days. The acceleration of the readiness time means the giant £3 billion vessel would be able to respond more rapidly if a decision is taken to mobilise. It means the carrier would be deployed alongside an escort of other vessels and a submarine if sent to the region. The reports come amid mounting tensions between London and Washington over the conflict over Sir Keir's lack of support for Mr Trump's war on Iran. He later said he was "very disappointed" by the PM, despite his British counterpart allowing him to fly missions for "specific and limited defensive purposes" last Sunday.