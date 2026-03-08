Trump tells Starmer UK 'not needed' in Middle East war as he claims US has 'already won'
The US president said the UK was "finally giving serious thought" to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but went on to decline the offer.
Donald Trump has told Sir Keir Starmer "We don't need people that join wars after we've already won" in a message on his Truth Social account.
He wrote: "the United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East."
"That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer - But we will remember.
"We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!"
Mr Trump's post follows reports that the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East.
LBC understands the crews of HMS Prince of Wales have been told they must be ready to set sail in five days.
The acceleration of the readiness time means the giant £3 billion vessel would be able to respond more rapidly if a decision is taken to mobilise.
It means the carrier would be deployed alongside an escort of other vessels and a submarine if sent to the region.
The reports come amid mounting tensions between London and Washington over the conflict over Sir Keir's lack of support for Mr Trump's war on Iran.
He later said he was "very disappointed" by the PM, despite his British counterpart allowing him to fly missions for "specific and limited defensive purposes" last Sunday.
Defending his decision, Sir Keir said he did not believe in "regime change from the skies" and that the government must keep a "cool head".
He urged the US leader to de-escalate' the crisis and negotiate with what is left of Iran's leadership.
During his Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Mr Trump went on on to criticise the Starmer's bid to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
"This is not the age of Churchill. I will say the UK has been very, very uncooperative with that stupid island that they have, that they gave away and took a 100-year lease," he told reporters.
"Having to do with, perhaps, indigenous people claiming the island that never even saw the island before. What's that all about? They ruin relationships, it's a shame."
Sir Keir has faced criticism from allies in the Middle East for failing to support Cyprus an RAF base on the island was hit by an Iranian drone.
He suggested the impacts of the conflict could be felt in the UK for months, with potentially huge impacts on energy bills and the cost of living.
The PM went on to acknowledge that that relatives of the tens of thousands of British citizens trapped in the war zone were 'worried sick' but a mass evacuation 'is not going to happen overnight'.
He added: "I want you to know that your Government is resolute in our response, at home and abroad.
"We will do everything we can to protect British lives, uphold British values and safeguard the national interest."
Sir Keir acknowledged that Mr Trump had 'expressed his disagreement', but insisted it was in Britain's national interest to abide strictly by international law.
He told MPs repeatedly that any military action had to have a 'lawful basis' and a 'viable thought-through plan' – and suggested the US had neither.