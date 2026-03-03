How Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer have gone from shaking hands at Windsor to falling out over the Iran strikes

Donald Trump meets Keir Starmer at Chequers. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer’s relationship with Donald Trump appears to have hit a low after a year-long effort for two unnatural allies to work together.

The US president implied the oft-cited special relationship between the two countries has hit the rocks in blasting the prime minister’s perceived lack of support for America’s strikes on Iran. His latest outburst follows his admonishment of Sir Keir over his delay in allowing the US to use the Chagos Islands airbase. Mr Trump said: “[Sir Keir] has not been helpful. I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK. "We love the UK. It’s a different world, actually. It’s just a much different kind of relationship that we’ve had with your country before.” The negative comments from the president are a world removed from pomp, pageantry and backslaps of the unprecedented second royal visit Mr Trump was granted last year. But where has it gone right and wrong for this odd couple in their relationship thus far?

Donald Trump and Keir Starmer have had an up and down time. Picture: Alamy

Trump and Starmer relationship timeline Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, with a new UK prime minister in Sir Keir as well as a different monarch from when he was last president from 2017 to 2021. Republican Mr Trump and Labour PM Sir Keir are not natural allies. The Chagos Islands, Nato spending and grooming gangs were all issues the president took issue with the prime minister over in the months after he entered No 10 in July 2024. Elon Musk was also a challenge, with Mr Trump’s money saving government czar having called Sir Keir “evil”. And Sir Keir, for his own party, had once tweeted: “An endorsement from Donald Trump tells you everything you need to know about what is wrong with Boris Johnson’s politics and why he isn’t fit to be prime minister.” Despite their differences, the pair attempted to form a relationship.

Donald Trump meeting Sir Keir Starmer in the Oval Office at the White House. Picture: Alamy

February 2025: Trump accepts King's invite for 'unprecedented' second state visit Sir Keir Starmer was not present at Mr Trump’s inauguration, but visited the Oval Office in February 2025, a few weeks into the 47th president’s term, and extended a royal invite from the King for an unprecedented second state visit. The PM told the waiting media that the alliance between the US and the UK was "the greatest alliance for prosperity and security ... the world has ever seen". "It would be an honour to be there,” Mr Trump said, in accepting the invite. However, later that same week, Sir Keir was on the backfoot as Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House and had a turbulent meeting with Mr Trump and vice president JD Vance. A No 10 spokesperson said Sir Keir was: "Doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.”

Sir Keir Starmer picks up UK-US trade deal papers dropped by US President Donald Trump before speaking to the media at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. Picture: Alamy

June 2025: Trump keeps Starmer meeting but scraps others at truncated G7 Mr Trump left the G7 meeting in Canada early to focus on the developing Middle East crisis and cancelled meetings with Mr Zelenskyy and the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, both of whom had made the trip to discuss items with the president. However, Mr Trump did make time to meet Sir Keir in Alberta. “The relationship that we have is fantastic,” the president said. “We’ve become friends in a short period of time. “He’s slightly more liberal than I am, to put it mildly. But for some reason we get along.”

Donald Trump tees off at Turnberry. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump with Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy