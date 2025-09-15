The US president is set to arrive on Tuesday

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Barely a third of Britons believe the UK still has a "special relationship" with the US, a poll has found, as Donald Trump prepares to touch down for his second state visit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president is due to arrive in Britain on Tuesday for a two-day trip during which he will meet the King and the Prime Minister. But a survey carried out by Ipsos UK found just 36 per cent of people agreed with the idea that there was a "special relationship" between the two countries. Although this was higher than the 30 per cent who said the same in the immediate wake of Mr Trump's sweeping tariffs, imposed in April this year, it is well down on the 51 per cent who believed in the special relationship at the start of Joe Biden's presidency in 2021. But despite pessimism about the UK-US relationship, MPs were much more positive, with 73 per cent saying the special relationship still existed, including 84 per cent of Labour MPs.

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meet in the Oval Office of The White House in February. Picture: Alamy

Tom Fife-Schaw, managing director at Ipsos UK, said the findings showed a "perhaps surprising resilience in parliamentary faith in the special relationship". He said: "The confidence among Labour MPs likely reflects the current Government's diplomatic successes in rebuilding bridges with Washington, although that may now be shaken by the recent news about Lord Mandelson." The Ipsos poll also found that 61 per cent of British people said they did not like Mr Trump, and a similar proportion believed the UK did not need a leader like him. But despite opposition to the president, almost half said they thought the state visit should go ahead and only a third backed protests against Mr Trump. Opposition to the state visit had fallen significantly, at 34 per cent, having been as high as 44 per cent in March. Read More: LIVE: Britain prepares for Trump visit amid fears Mandelson scandal could 'distract' from president meeting