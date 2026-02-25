Trump entered the chamber amid several issues currently facing his administration

President Donald Trump has begun giving his annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

President Donald Trump has begun giving his annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

In a blunt start to the address, Mr Trump said: "Our nation is back: bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before". After claiming that he inherited a country "in crisis" from his predecessor, Joe Biden, he then began touting his achievements. He said that his administration had delivered on inflation, immigration and dropping the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States. Trump also touted the record highs seen by the American stock market since his second inauguration. Representative Al Green interrupted the address for the second year running, being ejected from the chamber for holding up a sign which read: "Black people are not apes". The Democrat from Texas was censured for interrupting Trump's previous joint session address in March 2025.

Representative Al Green interrupted the address for the second year running, being ejected from the chamber for holding up a sign which read: "Black people are not apes". Picture: Getty

The State of the Union is an annual event in which the President lays out his accomplishments and legislative agenda for the coming year before the House of Representatives, the Senate, his Cabinet, the diplomatic corps and the Supreme Court. The address is Trump's first of his second term, despite him making a 104-minute speech before the joint session of Congress shortly after his inauguration in 2025, which served a similar purpose. Trump entered the chamber amid several issues currently facing his administration. The address saw the President face the assembled nine justices of the US Supreme Court after he blasted their decision on Friday to strike down his tariffs as unconstitutional.

In a blunt start to the address, Mr Trump said: "Our nation is back: bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before". Picture: Getty

The decision saw Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett break with their slate to say that Trump did not have the power to impose sweeping tariffs on foreign countries under the pretence of an emergency. Trump addressed the decision, calling the ruling "unfortunate". He told the assembled officials: "I used these tariffs to make great deals for our country. "An unfortunate ruling from the US Supreme Court, it just came down. Very unfortunate ruling. "But the good news is that almost all countries and corporations want to keep the deal that they already made. "They will continue to work along the same path before the unfortunate Supreme Court ruling. "It's saving our country, peace-protecting: many of the wars I settled were because of the tariffs." Referring to his new legal framework planned to help him reimplement tariffs, the President said: "They are a little more complex, but they are actually probably better. It's led to a solution that will be even better than before." Trump also suggested that tariff revenue could replace federal income tax, "taking a substantial financial burden off the people that I love."

In front of Supreme Court justices (pictured), Trump said their recent tariff ruling was "unfortunate". Picture: Getty

His team are currently locked in talks with the Iranian government to reach a deal over the Middle Eastern nation's nuclear programme. Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike the nation if they do not agree to a deal - and there is a huge US military buildup in the region. In a mid-term year, Trump's approval rating has cratered to a dismal 36 per cent amid controversy over the surge of agents into cities like Minneapolis, which resulted in the deaths of two US citizens. His Department of Justice's (DOJ) handling of the Epstein Files release has also been subject to accusations of a cover-up and calls from Democrats for criminal probes relating to the paedophile financier. The numbers have led to suggestions that November's midterms could see the House and the Senate taken back by the Democrats, and subsequent impeachment proceedings against the President and his Cabinet. Among the traditional guests at the address were dozens of Epstein survivors, who were invited by Democrats to highlight the calls for investigations as a result of the files by the DOJ in late January.

In a mid-term year, Trump's approval rating has cratered to a dismal 36 per cent amid controversy over the surge of agents into cities like Minneapolis, which resulted in the deaths of two US citizens. Picture: Getty

The group of more than a dozen survivors and their families was joined by Democrats for a press conference hours before Trump's speech. Amanda Roberts, the sister-in-law of the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, declared that the survivors and members of Congress are "not moving on" from the Epstein scandal. She said: "Today is monumental. Today, we say to this administration and to the nation that survivors deserve to be seen. "We will not be moved, we will not be silenced, and we will not go away." She added: "The President will speak about his agenda. He may say it's time to move on from this Epstein thing. "Mr President, today we are saying we will not move on, and the world is not moving on." Trump's guests included the widow of the slain influencer Charlie Kirk, Erica, as well as the First Lady Melania, and his children Barron, Eric, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Tiffany. He also welcomed the gold medal-winning men's Team USA ice hockey team, which beat Canada at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics last week.

President Trump welcomed the gold medal-winning men's Team USA ice hockey team, which beat Canada at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics last week. Picture: Getty