66 hand-sewn flags decorated Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle

American flags and Union Jacks flags decorate The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace ahead of the state visit. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

American flags worth £800 each had to be replaced for Donald Trump's state visit because "they were the wrong shade of red".

Nick Farley, the Government's official flag supplier, said 66 hand-stitched Stars and Stripes were ordered ahead of the visit, at a cost of more than £50,000 to the taxpayer. He told The Telegraph that the United States insisted on a "cherry red" version of the flag for the three-day trip, rather than the shade usually used for the Union Jack, known as R01. "Their red is now stronger than the red on the Union flag," Mr Farley said. "The Americans decided that the red we use wasn't right for them, so we had to buy all new flags for this visit." The Mall and Windsor Castle were lined with Stars and Stripes as Mr Trump was greeted by the King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales for a three-day state visit.

Workers install American flags on The Mall. Picture: Getty

The change has not been confirmed by US authorities. Some officials believe the issue could have stemmed from older flags fading in sunlight, which usually requires replacements every five years. Mr Farley said the difference would not have gone unnoticed. "Before a state visit, we have to provide samples and go to the embassies in London to get sign-off. Countries find it insulting if we get our colours wrong." His company, the Flag Consultancy, supplies flags for major state occasions including coronations, royal weddings and state funerals. The US president hailed his second state visit as "truly one of the highest honours of my life", attending a state banquet, military ceremony, and Red Arrows flypast. It also featured what was described as the "largest guard of honour ever" for a state visit, though plans for a joint UK-US F-35 fighter jet flypast were cancelled due to bad weather.

The flag of the United Sates hangs outside Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty