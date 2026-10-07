Named Orange Plague, or King of Injustice, the nude depiction of Donald Trump is covered in 23-carat gold leaf

Visitors looks at a scupture titled "The Orange Plague" by Danish artist Jens Galschiot. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A huge golden statue of a naked Donald Trump has gone on display at the European Parliament.

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Danish artist Jens Galschiot poses next to his sculpture. Picture: Alamy

The Danish artist, Jens Galschiot, said: “Trump represents one of the greatest threats to the rules-based world order, democratic values and our common effort to solving the climate crisis. “We must address this issue and stand together against such destructive influence.” The gold colouring of the statue is inspired by the story of The Emperor's New Clothes - where a vain leader parades naked through the streets of his kingdom, believing he is dressed in beautiful clothes. No one tells the importer that he is naked out of flattery until a child points out his nudity and the leader is ridiculed.

The plaque on the bottom of the statue. Picture: Alamy

Per Clausen, a Left-wing Danish European Parliament member, invited the artist to exhibit the statue of Mr Trump in the building. Mr Trump has yet to comment on the statue. Mr Clausen, when asked if he was worried about the president's reaction, said: “If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage.”

The gilded statue of American President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy