Naked Trump statue named 'Orange Plague' unveiled at European Parliament
Named Orange Plague, or King of Injustice, the nude depiction of Donald Trump is covered in 23-carat gold leaf
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A huge golden statue of a naked Donald Trump has gone on display at the European Parliament.
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The 8.5ft sculpture, which shows the US president on the shoulders of a smaller, clothed man, has gone on display at the Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
Named Orange Plague, or King of Injustice, the nude depiction of Trump is covered in 23-carat gold leaf.
The statue is due to sit at one of the busiest intersections in the democratic building until Thursday.
Text on the plinth reads: “I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.”
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The Danish artist, Jens Galschiot, said: “Trump represents one of the greatest threats to the rules-based world order, democratic values and our common effort to solving the climate crisis.
“We must address this issue and stand together against such destructive influence.”
The gold colouring of the statue is inspired by the story of The Emperor's New Clothes - where a vain leader parades naked through the streets of his kingdom, believing he is dressed in beautiful clothes.
No one tells the importer that he is naked out of flattery until a child points out his nudity and the leader is ridiculed.
Per Clausen, a Left-wing Danish European Parliament member, invited the artist to exhibit the statue of Mr Trump in the building.
Mr Trump has yet to comment on the statue.
Mr Clausen, when asked if he was worried about the president's reaction, said: “If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage.”
The statue was previously on display in Brazil last year during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).
It also made an appearance in Germany during this year’s Munich Security Conference.
Visitors to the Orange Plague can ge miniature sculptures for free as protest symbols.
Mr Galschiot has also uploaded files online for people to 3D print their own statues at home.
Mr Trump has been depicted in gold before, with a 15ft statue of him with his fist in the air erected at his Miami gold course in April.
Last September, a spray-painted bronze showing President Donald Trump and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein holding hands was spotted on the National Mall outside the US Capitol in Washington.
The White House was contacted by LBC for comment.