Trump to 'hold off' new strikes on Iran in hopes of 'rapidly' reaching deal
Trump has warned that the US were "locked and loaded", but are willing to hold off strikes on Iran if an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz could be reached
Trump has cancelled strikes against Iran amid the promise of a new deal over the Strait of Hormuz.
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In a new post on social media, the president wrote that he would "cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL" - an agreement which would include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to "Iran's nuclear threat".
The announcement came amid speculation in Washington over plans for further intensive strikes on Iran over the weekend.
Trump said the decision, which had been taken alongside Israel, means any such attacks will be held off in the hopes of a new deal between the nations.
It follows Tehran's earlier accusation that the US was escalating tensions - which Iran followed with a threat that any regional state co-operating with Washington would be "engulfed by the flames of war".
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In his recent post, Trump said the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II".
However, the president said he had cancelled the strikes after being "asked" by Iran and other countries in the Middle East to "hold off".
Just yesterday, the US State Department issued new security alerts for Americans in the region, warning them to exercise heightened caution over the situation with Iran and calling them to prepare for possible travel disruptions.
The warnings covered 10 countries in the region: Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Reports also suggest that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman raised concerns with Donald Trump about the US potentially escalating the conflict.
A phone call between the pair yesterday, in which Trump was weighing up the option of further attacks, saw the Saudi leader stress his concern over Iran's threats to retaliate by striking energy infrastructure in the Gulf states.
Although Donald Trump's statement overnight - which claims the "perimeters of a deal" have been agreed - reports from sources close to the administration claim the president has become increasingly exasperated with the state of the war, and is keen to bring the conflict to a prompt end.