Trump has warned that the US were "locked and loaded", but are willing to hold off strikes on Iran if an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz could be reached

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting on Friday, at Camp David, the presidential retreat. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Trump has cancelled strikes against Iran amid the promise of a new deal over the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a new post on social media, the president wrote that he would "cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL" - an agreement which would include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to "Iran's nuclear threat". The announcement came amid speculation in Washington over plans for further intensive strikes on Iran over the weekend. Trump said the decision, which had been taken alongside Israel, means any such attacks will be held off in the hopes of a new deal between the nations. It follows Tehran's earlier accusation that the US was escalating tensions - which Iran followed with a threat that any regional state co-operating with Washington would be "engulfed by the flames of war". Read more: 'Now they're acting shocked at the invasion' US representative accuses Republicans of hypocrisy over Ceuta crisis Read more: Homemade bomb carried by woman kills three and injures 21 near restaurant in Moscow

President Donald Trump has said he's agreed to hold off any attack on Iran for now, claiming Middle Eastern countries have reached "the perimeters of a deal" to end the war. Picture: Alamy