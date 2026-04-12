Donald Trump has said the US Navy will begin the process of blockading “any and all ships” attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president said he had ordered the navy to target vessels that had paid a toll to Iran.

He on Truth Social: “I have instructed our navy to seek and interdict every vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran.”

Trump also said the US would “begin destroying” mines he claimed Iran had laid in the strait.

He added: “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!” In the same post, Trump warned the US was “FULLY LOCKED AND LOADED”, adding that the American military “will finish up the little that is left of Iran!”

This comes after American and Iranian negotiators have failed to reach an agreement after 21 hours of crunch talks in Islamabad.

Iran has said it has no plans for further negotiations and warned it is in "no hurry" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - which some reports suggest was the biggest point of tension at the trilateral talks.

Hundreds of tankers remain stuck in the blockaded Gulf as they wait to exit during the two-week ceasefire period.

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