Trump announces planned strikes on Mexico as he says his 'own morality' is the only thing stopping more military interventions
The President declared he “doesn’t need international law.”
Donald Trump has announced plans to launch strikes on Mexico as he warned his “own morality” is the only thing stopping the US from exercising its military might across the globe.
Listen to this article
Speaking in his first interview since ousting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, President Trump said the US will begin launching land strikes on so-called Mexican drug cartels in the coming days.
“We are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels,” he told Fox News.
“The cartels are running Mexico, it's very sad to watch and see what's happened to that country.”
Read more: 'Tragedy of her own making': Vance blames 'far-left' for Minnesota ICE shooting, insisting victim was guilty of ‘classic terrorism’
President Trump added he plans to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado “next week”.
She has so-far been sidelined from discussions regarding the country’s future, with many believing it is because President Trump resents her for winning the Nobel Peace Prize over him.
Trump’s comments come after he boasted the only thing stopping the United States from using its military further is his “own morality.”
“My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me,' he told The New York Times.
In the same interview, the President declared he “doesn’t need international law.”
“It depends what your definition of international law is,” he added.
These comments come after President Trump said the operation in Venezuela to remove President Nicolas Maduro proves the US has "the most powerful, most lethal, most sophisticated" military in the world.
Speaking at the House Republican Party (GOP) member retreat on Tuesday, the president warned "nobody can take us".
He said: "It's [the most] fearsome military on planet Earth, and it's not even close. You know, I've been saying it for a long time. Nobody can take us."
The US bombed Venezuela on Saturday before forces took Maduro and flew him to New York where he is facing drugs and weapons charges.
Speaking of the operation, Trump said: "They knew we were coming... the electricity for almost the entire country was turned off.
"That's when they knew there was a problem. There was no electricity... So we sort of got them a little by surprise, but it was a brilliant. It was brilliant tactically. It was an incredible thing."