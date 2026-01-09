The President declared he “doesn’t need international law.”

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has announced plans to launch strikes on Mexico as he warned his “own morality” is the only thing stopping the US from exercising its military might across the globe.

Speaking in his first interview since ousting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, President Trump said the US will begin launching land strikes on so-called Mexican drug cartels in the coming days. “We are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels,” he told Fox News. “The cartels are running Mexico, it's very sad to watch and see what's happened to that country.” Read more: 'Tragedy of her own making': Vance blames 'far-left' for Minnesota ICE shooting, insisting victim was guilty of ‘classic terrorism’

President Trump Speaks At The House GOP Member Retreat. Picture: Getty

President Trump added he plans to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado “next week”. She has so-far been sidelined from discussions regarding the country’s future, with many believing it is because President Trump resents her for winning the Nobel Peace Prize over him. Trump’s comments come after he boasted the only thing stopping the United States from using its military further is his “own morality.” “My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me,' he told The New York Times. In the same interview, the President declared he “doesn’t need international law.”

Captured Maduro appeared in a US court this week. Picture: Alamy