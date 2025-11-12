President Trump says he plans to sue the corporation if he is not compensated over the editing of his speech in a Panorama documentary

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after threats to sue the corporation for $1bn. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has insisted it's his 'obligation' to sue the BBC for $1billion over an "editorial mistake" that saw a doctored version of his January 6 speech broadcast as part of a Panorama documentary.

The US President was seen to double down on his legal threat to sue the corporation overnight, as the corporation remains in crisis following the resignation of Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Mary Turness. Trump insisted that the BBC had "defrauded the public", insisting the corporation had "admitted it". "And this is within one of our great allies, you know?" The comments come after President Trump gave the BBC a deadline of Friday to retract “false” and “defamatory” statements made about him in a Panorama documentary - or face a billion-dollar legal action. The backlash against the corporation followed the edit, made last year, and featured as part of the Panorama documentary. The doc explored Mr Trump's role in the January 6 riots, where more than 1,000 of his supporters stormed the Capitol. Read more: Trump threatens to sue BBC for $1 billion as US President sets out three demands Read more: BBC 'facing battle over licence fee future' with Nandy to launch review as bias storm engulfs broadcaster

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to mark Veterans Day on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Describing his speech as "beautiful" and "very calming", Trump insisted the edit had transformed its meaning to make it sound "radical". The result? An "incredible" and "very dishonest" edit, the US President claimed during his Fox News interview. It comes after Homelessness Minister Alison McGovern told LBC earlier this week that the BBC is likely "chock full" of policies on what they should do when they make editorial mistakes, adding: "So I think they should stick to it." She continued: "I think if they've made errors, I think the answer to that is better quality journalism and to invest in that journalism so that we can have the standard of programmes we all want from the BBC.

The Panorama episode is alleged to have “completely misled” viewers by splicing together two moments from the President's speech to make it appear he was telling his supporters he was going to the Capitol building with them to "fight like hell". In reality, the President said he was going to walk with his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard". Despite questions over the BBC's impartiality and standards, Ms McGovern has shown her support for the corporation and denied that standards are slipping.

President Trump has threatened legal action. Picture: Getty

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "If you look at the levels of trust people have in the BBC, it's extraordinarily high. "I think the BBC are in a unique place. They can bring stories from my constituency in Birkenhead and they deal with massive global issues too, and they have this incredibly high level of trust. "The thing that I would ask of them, as a politician, you know, I won't always like the questions I'm asked by any journalist, but the thing I would ask of them is invest in that proper journalism. "And if you've made mistakes, say sorry."