Donald Trump has announced that his administration is seeking $1billion in damages from Harvard University in his latest claims of antisemitism, vowing to sever ties over its ‘woke’ ideology.

Trump went on to say the President of Harvard, Dr Alan Garber, has done a “terrible job of rectifying a very bad situation for his institution and more importantly, America itself.”

Since his return to office, Trump has repeatedly targeted higher education institutions, accusing them of mishandling antisemitism and allowing the “radical left” ideologies to dominate.

In a Truth Social post late on Monday, Trump accused the Ivy League school of being “strongly antisemitic” and has been “feeding a lot of “nonsense” to the failing New York Times”, adding that the institution has been “behaving very badly.”

Continuing, Trump said: “He was hired AFTER the antisemitism charges were brought - I wonder why???”

The announcement came hours after the New York Times reported that Trump has allegedly dropped a previous demand for $200million as part of a settlement over allegations that the Ivy League, Harvard, failed to address antisemitism on campus.

Trump has also recently threatened to sue Trevor Noah for his joke about Epstein Island at the Grammy Awards on Monday night.

The president attacked Noah for saying Trump wants Greenland because "with Epstein's island gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Posting on Truth Social early Monday morning, he said: "Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!"

Suggesting he may file a lawsuit against Noah for defamation, he said: "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$."