Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump is suing banking giant JPMorgan Chase and its Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for $5bn (£4bn).

The US President has accused the firm of "debanking" him and his businesses for political reasons after he was voted out of office in January 2021. The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County Court in Florida, alleges that JPMorgan abruptly closed multiple accounts in February 2021 with just 60 days' notice and no explanation. By doing so, Mr Trump claims the company cut him and his businesses off from millions of dollars, disrupted their operations and forced the Republican to urgently open bank accounts elsewhere. Read more: Danish PM thanks Starmer for UK's support during 'quite difficult time' amid Trump threats Read more: Trump launches fresh attack on NATO allies as he claims European troops 'stayed off the front lines' in Afghanistan

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, speaks at the America Business Forum. Picture: Alamy

The lawsuit alleges: "JPMC debanked (Trump and his businesses) because it believed that the political tide at the moment favoured doing so," In the lawsuit, Mr Trump alleges he tried to raise the issue personally with Mr Dimon after the bank started to close his accounts, and that Mr Dimon assured Mr Trump he would probe what was happening. Mr Trump's lawyers also allege that JPMorgan placed the President and his companies on a reputational "blacklist" that both JPMorgan and other banks use to keep clients from opening accounts with them in the future. In a statement, JP Morgan said that it "regrets" that Mr Trump sued them but insisted they did not close the accounts for political reasons. "We believe the suit has no merit," a spokesperson said.