Donald Trump is suing the New York Times over a negative opinion poll about his leadership.

“The Times Siena poll... will be added to my lawsuit against the failing New York Times,” Mr Trump said, taking to his Truth Social platform. “They will be held fully responsible for all of their radical Left lies and wrongdoing!” The legal case follows Trump's first attempt to sue The New York Times for $15bn (£11.1bn) in September 2025 over what he claims was defamation. In response, the New York Times branded the lawsuit “intimidation" and "an attempt to stifle independent reporting". The Times/Siena is widely considered one of the most accurate US political surveys. Read more: Putin orders Zelenskyy to hand over territory for peace - as Trump's envoys engage in marathon overnight talks in Moscow Read more: Donald Trump 'withdraws Canadian PMs invitation' to Board of Peace invite amid row over Davos speech

