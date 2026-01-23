Trump to sue New York Times over negative opinion poll
Times/Siena poll says president is polling at around 40 per cent
Donald Trump is suing the New York Times over a negative opinion poll about his leadership.
“The Times Siena poll... will be added to my lawsuit against the failing New York Times,” Mr Trump said, taking to his Truth Social platform.
“They will be held fully responsible for all of their radical Left lies and wrongdoing!”
The legal case follows Trump's first attempt to sue The New York Times for $15bn (£11.1bn) in September 2025 over what he claims was defamation.
In response, the New York Times branded the lawsuit “intimidation" and "an attempt to stifle independent reporting".
The Times/Siena is widely considered one of the most accurate US political surveys.
The US President alleged the paper published false reports in a bid to damage his reputation and derail his 2024 presidential campaign.
Mr Trump most recent legal bid relates to a New York Times/Siena University poll which showed his approval rating had dipped to just 40 per cent.
The figure, which appears in line with multiple other surveys linked to the US President's approval ratings, comes as Trump suggested that what he labelled “fake” surveys should be criminalised.
“Fake and fraudulent polling should be, virtually, a criminal offence,” he wrote on Truth Social.
It comes as Donald Trump provoked outrage among MPs and former MPs on both sides of the political spectrum after claiming NATO troops stayed away from the front line in Afghanistan.
The US president made his comments in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated his suggestion that Nato would not support America if asked.
He said: “We’ve never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”
His remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, with critics pointing to the 457 British deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam.