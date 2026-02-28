Donald Trump suggested the US could carry out a "friendly takeover" of Cuba on Friday, amid rising tensions between Havana and Washington.

The suggestion comes just months after the US capture of Venezulaen leader, Nicholas Maduro, [in a covert US operation in the region].

As the US president left the White House to travel to a campaigning event in Texas on Friday, Trump suggested the island was politically struggling.

"The Cuban government is talking with us. They're in a big deal of trouble.

"They have no money, they have no anything right now.

"But they're talking with us and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba."

Trump gave no further details on the meaning of his comments.

