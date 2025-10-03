US President Donald Trump has said Hamas must agree to a proposed peace deal for Gaza by 6pm Washington time on Sunday and threatened the group will suffer more attacks if it does not.

"Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER."

"An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Mr Trump wrote on social media.

The Republican president unveiled the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.

Hamas said on Tuesday that it would study the proposal. Mr Trump told reporters then that Hamas would have "three or four days" to respond.

Mr Trump has struggled to force an end to the conflict, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 2023. His latest post on social media is another attempt to increase pressure on Hamas.

"Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, 'GO,' for their lives to be quickly extinguished," Mr Trump wrote.

"As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed."