The US president said he could hardly understand a word as he slammed the performace as "absolutely terrible".

Donald Trump went on a rant on TruthSocial following Bad Bunny's Super Bowl half-time show. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has branded Bad Bunny's halftime Super Bowl show “a slap in the face” to America after the Puerto Rican rapper peformed almost entirely in Spanish.

The 31-year-old singer, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, took to the stage in Santa Clara, California, in a high-energy performance celebrating his Puerto Rican heritage and culture. Hitting out at the performance, the US president said he could hardly understand a word as he slammed the performace as "absolutely terrible". “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, describing the dancing as “disgusting”. “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Read more: Bad Bunny set to take on world’s biggest stage in Super Bowl half-time show Read more: Bad Bunny joined by Lady Gaga for Super Bowl half-time show sung almost entirely in Spanish

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks. Picture: Getty

“This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day,” he wrote. Bad Bunny's highly-anticipated performance opened on Puerto Rican scenes of dominoes and sugar cane fields, set to the musician's 2022 single Titi Me Pregunto before moving into Perreo Sola, sang atop the rooftop of a casita - or little house. At one point in the show, Bad Bunny said "God bless America, whether it’s Chile, Argentina,” before listing more than 20 nations in North and South America, and displayed the flags of many of them. Standing beside the US flag and the flag of Puerto Rico, a US territory, he also displayed a message written on a football that read: “Together we are America.” The performance reached a dramatic peak when Bad Bunny crashed through the casita roof to the familiar notes of Daddy Yankee's Gasolina, a tribute to past creatives who paved the way for today's Latin music scene. Later on, he was joined by Lady Gaga, who performed a salsa version of her Bruno Mars collaboration Die with a Smile. The stage transformed into a block party set for renditions of Baile Inolvidable and NuevaYol, where he took a shot with the owner of one of New York City's last remaining Puerto Rican social clubs.

Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty