Following Trump's declaration that the US 'does not need anyone', caller John phones Tom Swarbrick to defend the President's strategy for Iran.

Taking to TruthSocial, the US president slammed the reluctance of his allies to support his war in the Middle East after pleading for help less than 24 hours ago.

Now, in another U-turn, Trump has declared the US “does not need anyone.”

He wrote: “The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing…"

It comes after Trump’s head of counterterrorism has resigned over his war on Iran, saying the country posed “no imminent threat” to the United States.