The US President said 'I would not have released them' when asked about the suspects being bailed

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has said he is “surprised” five men were released on bail over a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, adding that if it were his decision, he would not have done so.

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Miliband also stressed public safety was the government's "absolute number one priority", following the arrests close to RAF Fairford. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting was also seen to back UK counter-terror cops as he added that the police and security services "have done everything that they could and should have been doing" to "help contain this situation”. Streeting's comments follow a Cobra meeting that was held in response to the security incident near RAF Fairford. Trump was seen to echo the Defence Secretary's comments, saying: “They worked with us very closely. We know everything about them (the suspects). We would not have released them.” Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor announced the men had been bailed on Monday afternoon. The men are no longer in custody but are still under investigation. Anyone held under the Terrorism Act or National Security Act can be held without charge for up to 14 days. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor told reporters outside New Scotland Yard: “I can confirm that following extensive interviews and inquiries the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor announced the men had been bailed on Monday afternoon. The men are no longer in custody but are still under investigation. Picture: Alamy

“To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over. “They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others. “They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry.” Police are keeping an open mind as to whether Iran is behind the attack at the airbase - something Tehran "categorically rejects". Iran, and other hostile states including Russia, has been known to use criminal proxies to carry out crimes on its behalf on UK soil.

Police officers guard a road leading to RAF Fairford. Picture: Alamy

A police checkpoint near RAF Fairford after major incident was declared on Sunday. Picture: Alamy