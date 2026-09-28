Donald Trump 'surprised' five RAF Fairford suspects bailed as Miliband defends 'world-leading' counter-terror cops
The US President said 'I would not have released them' when asked about the suspects being bailed
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Donald Trump has said he is “surprised” five men were released on bail over a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, adding that if it were his decision, he would not have done so.
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Speaking in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump said the alleged plot “might be” linked to Iran, and added: “I will tell you, I would have said ‘Don’t let them have bail’.
Adding: “I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that.”
Counter Terrorism Policing said earlier today that the five men arrested over the suspected bomb plot are all British nationals from London and aged in their 20s.
The men, aged between 23 and 25, were detained outside the Gloucestershire airbase in the early hours of Sunday morning.
It comes as Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband heaped praise on UK authorities, telling LBC we had "world-leading" counter-terror police dealing with the incident.
Read more: Miliband praises 'world-leading' UK counter-terror police in wake of RAF Fairford arrests
Read more: Five arrested near RAF Fairford on terror and explosives charges released on bail
Miliband also stressed public safety was the government's "absolute number one priority", following the arrests close to RAF Fairford.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting was also seen to back UK counter-terror cops as he added that the police and security services "have done everything that they could and should have been doing" to "help contain this situation”.
Streeting's comments follow a Cobra meeting that was held in response to the security incident near RAF Fairford.
Trump was seen to echo the Defence Secretary's comments, saying: “They worked with us very closely. We know everything about them (the suspects). We would not have released them.”
Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor announced the men had been bailed on Monday afternoon. The men are no longer in custody but are still under investigation.
Anyone held under the Terrorism Act or National Security Act can be held without charge for up to 14 days.
Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor told reporters outside New Scotland Yard: “I can confirm that following extensive interviews and inquiries the five men who were arrested are being released on police bail this afternoon.
“To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over.
“They are subject to stringent conditions on their movement and contact with others.
“They absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry.”
Police are keeping an open mind as to whether Iran is behind the attack at the airbase - something Tehran "categorically rejects".
Iran, and other hostile states including Russia, has been known to use criminal proxies to carry out crimes on its behalf on UK soil.
Its London embassy earlier said it “categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations” of Iranian involvement.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham held a Cobra meeting on Monday evening “to make sure we have the full picture”, he told LBC.
Afterwards, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, said “the police and the security services have done everything that they could and should have been doing rapidly to help contain this situation”.
He said: “We’re acutely aware that the events at RAF Fairford have caused considerable disruption to the local community and also wider public concern.
“What we can say at this stage is that the response of our policing, counter-terrorism policing and security services has been exemplary. The investigation remains ongoing.”
Gloucestershire Constabulary was initially alerted to three suspicious vans travelling towards RAF Fairford at 12.45am on Sunday, and it is unclear what action was taken in the hour that followed.
The local farmer who spotted the vans and a group of masked men initially called the Ministry of Defence Police, but there was no answer, so called 999 at 1.36am, and armed police arrived about 10 minutes later.
She said the police had “dropped the ball”, telling journalists: “Who knew that a farmer would have to roll their sleeves up and report the activity?”