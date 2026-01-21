Donald Trump has touched down in Switzerland for a crunch address hours after the US accused Britain of “letting us down” over the Chagos Islands.

The US President stepped off the plane at midday alongside his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

He will speak to world leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos as US relations with Europe dip amid his threats to take control of Greenland.

It comes as the US signalled that trade talks with the UK have been put on hold, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of “letting us down” over the Chagos Islands.

Scott Bessent, the US treasury secretary, said no further trade talks were scheduled between the two countries as relations swooped to a new low following Mr Trump’s tariff war.

The President has lashed out at the UK for insisting that Greenland's future should be decided by its residents and Denmark after facing opposition over his plans to take control of the island.

Last night, Mr Trump was asked directly about his commitment to taking over Greenland following a lengthy speech at a White House press briefing to mark one year since his second inauguration.

"I'm leaving tonight as you know for Davos, and we have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland.

"And I think things are going to work out pretty well."

During the press conference, Mr Trump was asked about his relationship with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In response, he said he gets along with the pair but warned they must "straighten out" their countries.He was also quizzed on if he had spoken to them since his social media posts.

"No, I haven't [spoken to them], but I think I get along very well with them," Mr Trump said. "I mean, they always treat me well. They get a little bit rough when I'm not around, but when I'm around they treat me very nicely. "And, you know, I like both of them."

This is a breaking story. More to follow.