The President criticised Israel for killing too many civilians in Lebanon

President Donald Trump meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has criticised Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanon as he claimed Syria would do a "better job of taking out Hezbollah".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would keep its forces in southern Lebanon and would retain the right to respond to Hezbollah attacks. Picture: Getty

He said:“I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah. Because to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job.” Syria has a long and complicated relationship with Lebanon, with Syrian troops maintaining a military occupation in the country between the 1970s until 2005. Trump said he "didn’t like' that Isarel attacked the Lebanon capital Beirut "two hours" before the deal with Iran was signed. "If Israel can’t do the job without killing everyone else he'll do the job, Syria will do the job," he said, referring to the Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa with whom Trump has a good relationship. The peace deal signed on Monday, which is yet to be made public, would extend a tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Negotiators would address difficult issues like the future of Iran's nuclear programme during the next phase of talks to be held during the 60-day window. The fighting between US ally Israel and the Iran-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which has uprooted 1.2 million people, remains a key sticking point.

Lebanese state media said that Israeli strikes killed at least four people in the Nabatieh area of the country's south on June 16, despite an announcement that a US-Iran deal included the Israel-Hezbollah war. Picture: Getty