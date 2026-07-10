It follows recent exchanges of fire between the two sides over the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway

Earlier in the week, Mr Trump branded the Tehran leadership “scum” and said it was “a waste of time” dealing with the regime. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Donald Trump has said the US has agreed to continue talks with Iran after recent clashes but stressed in “no uncertain terms” that the ceasefire was over.

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The US president gave the update in a post on his Truth Social platform having earlier in the week branded the Tehran leadership “scum” and said it was “a waste of time” dealing with the regime. It follows recent exchanges of fire between the two sides over the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, which had tested the fragile truce. Meanwhile, no-one has yet claimed responsibility for airstrikes that hit Iran after the US said it had concluded its attacks. Mr Trump said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks’. Read more: Israel uncovers fresh Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump as Middle East war restarts Read more: 'If it happens again, it will get much worse': US strikes Iranian nuclear plant as Trump threatens more action

The US president gave the update in a post on his Truth Social platform having earlier in the week branded the Tehran leadership “scum”. Picture: Truth Social

“We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” The renewed hostilities broke out on Tuesday after Iran targeted three tankers in the strait, which has remained a flashpoint. The trading of strikes has again caused severe disruption to maritime traffic in the critical sea route as well as casting doubt on securing a permanent end to the conflict, launched by the US and Israel on February 28. Mr Trump has also suggested the US could reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports, having already pulled Tehran’s licence to sell oil. On Friday, the US Treasury moved to crack down on a key financier to the Tehran regime, Dubai-based banker and businessman Ali Ansari, previously sanctioned by Britain for his role in financially supporting the activities of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Prior to the latest flare-up, negotiations between the two sides had been due to restart following the burial of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the conflict.

Negotiations between the two sides had been due to restart following the burial of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Getty