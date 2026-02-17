Trump to be 'indirectly' involved in negotiations between Iran and US
The President told reporters on Air Force One on Monday that the talks between the two countries are "very important" and that Iran could face "consequences" if it does not reach a deal
President Donald Trump has said he will be "indirectly" involved in fresh talks between the US and Iran.
Listen to this article
The President told reporters on Air Force One on Monday that the talks between the two countries are "very important" and that Iran could face "consequences" if it does not reach a deal.
His comments come as they prepare for negotiations in Geneva on Tuesday.
“I’ll be involved in those talks, indirectly. And they’ll be very important,” Mr Trump said. “Iran is a very tough negotiator.”
"I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal."
Similar talks about Iran's nuclear programme broke down last year after Israel launched what became a 12-day war on Iran, which included the US bombing Iranian nuclear sites.
Read more: Met Police to probe claims Andrew's protection officers 'turned blind eye' during Epstein island trips
Read more: Starmer warned councils face 'race against time' to be ready for May local elections after 14th major U-turn
He added: "We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential. And we had to send the B-2s.
"I hope they're going to be more reasonable."
Iran's top diplomat met the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency on Monday, ahead of a second round of negotiations with the US over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and said he would also meet foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi of Oman, who is hosting the US-Iran talks.
"I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal," Mr Araghchi posted on X. "What is not on the table: submission before threats."
On Sunday, Iran's deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi signalled that Tehran could be open to compromise on the nuclear issue, but is looking for an easing of international sanctions led by the US.
"The ball is in America's court. They have to prove they want to have a deal with us," Mr Takht-Ravanchi said.
"If we see a sincerity on their part, I am sure that we will be on a road to have an agreement."
"We are ready to discuss this and other issues related to our programme provided that they are also ready to talk about the sanctions," he added.
Oman hosted the first round of indirect talks between the US and Iran on February 6.
US President Donald Trump initially threatened to take military action over Iran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month, but then shifted to a pressure campaign in recent weeks to try to get Tehran to make a deal over its nuclear programme.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated on Monday that the US hopes to achieve a deal with Iran, despite the difficulties.
"I'm not going to prejudge these talks," Mr Rubio said. "The president always prefers peaceful outcomes and negotiated outcomes to things."
Mr Trump said on Friday that the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, was being sent from the Caribbean to the Middle East east to join other military assets the US has built up in the region.
He also said a change in power in Iran "would be the best thing that could happen".
Iran has said that if the US attacks, it will respond with an attack of its own.
The Trump administration has maintained that Iran can have no uranium enrichment under any deal. Tehran says it will not agree to that.
The direct meeting with Mr Grossi is a significant step after Iran suspended all co-operation with the IAEA following the June war with Israel.
The IAEA said it has been unable to verify the status of Iran's near weapons-grade uranium stockpile since the war. Iran has allowed IAEA some access to sites that were not damaged, but has not allowed inspectors to visit other sites.
Iran has insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. However, its officials increasingly threaten to pursue a nuclear weapon. Before the June war, Iran had been enriching uranium up to 60 per cent purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels.
Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 per cent could allow Iran to build as many as 10 nuclear bombs, should it decide to weaponise its programme, Mr Grossi previously told The Associated Press. He added that it does not mean that Iran has such a weapon.
Just before the talks, Iran announced its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard started a drill early on Monday morning in the waterways that are crucial international trade routes through which 20 per cent of the world's oil passes.
Separately, EOS Risk Group said sailors passing through the region received by radio a warning that the northern lane of the Strait of Hormuz, in Iranian territorial waters, would likely see a live-fire drill on Tuesday. Iranian state TV did not mention the live fire drill.