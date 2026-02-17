The President told reporters on Air Force One on Monday that the talks between the two countries are "very important" and that Iran could face "consequences" if it does not reach a deal

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One. Picture: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has said he will be "indirectly" involved in fresh talks between the US and Iran.

The President told reporters on Air Force One on Monday that the talks between the two countries are "very important" and that Iran could face "consequences" if it does not reach a deal. His comments come as they prepare for negotiations in Geneva on Tuesday. “I’ll be involved in those talks, indirectly. And they’ll be very important,” Mr Trump said. “Iran is a very tough negotiator.” "I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal." Similar talks about Iran's nuclear programme broke down last year after Israel launched what became a 12-day war on Iran, which included the US bombing Iranian nuclear sites. Read more: Met Police to probe claims Andrew's protection officers 'turned blind eye' during Epstein island trips Read more: Starmer warned councils face 'race against time' to be ready for May local elections after 14th major U-turn

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) meets with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi (R) in Geneva. Picture: Iranian Foreign Ministry/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

He added: "We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential. And we had to send the B-2s. "I hope they're going to be more reasonable." Iran's top diplomat met the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency on Monday, ahead of a second round of negotiations with the US over Tehran's nuclear programme. Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and said he would also meet foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi of Oman, who is hosting the US-Iran talks. "I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal," Mr Araghchi posted on X. "What is not on the table: submission before threats." On Sunday, Iran's deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi signalled that Tehran could be open to compromise on the nuclear issue, but is looking for an easing of international sanctions led by the US. "The ball is in America's court. They have to prove they want to have a deal with us," Mr Takht-Ravanchi said. "If we see a sincerity on their part, I am sure that we will be on a road to have an agreement."

Iranian military personnel take part in an exercise titled 'Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz', launched by the Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Picture: Press Office of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

"We are ready to discuss this and other issues related to our programme provided that they are also ready to talk about the sanctions," he added. Oman hosted the first round of indirect talks between the US and Iran on February 6. US President Donald Trump initially threatened to take military action over Iran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month, but then shifted to a pressure campaign in recent weeks to try to get Tehran to make a deal over its nuclear programme. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated on Monday that the US hopes to achieve a deal with Iran, despite the difficulties. "I'm not going to prejudge these talks," Mr Rubio said. "The president always prefers peaceful outcomes and negotiated outcomes to things."