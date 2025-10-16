Trump holding talks with Putin after warning Russia faces 'new step of aggression'
The US President is ramps up pressure on the Russian leader to get serious about peace talks with the US after progress stalled
Donald Trump is speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin after warning Russia could face a "new step of aggression" in the Ukraine war.
The US leader is piling the pressure on Moscow after stalled talks and a more aggressive approach from Washington, threatening to send Ukraine Tomahawk missiles to intimade the Kremlin.
Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion."
It comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington, where he is expected to ask for the US' Tomahawk long-range missiles.
The call is the first publicly-known direct contact between the pair in almost two months.
Mr Trump told reporters on Teusday the talks could signal a “big step” in the war - as he ramps up pressure on the Russian leader to get serious about peace talks with the US.
“I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so,” he said.
“I think I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness. I told that to President Zelenskyy, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression,” the US President added.
Mr Trump said on board Air Force One: "I really think Putin would look great if he got this settled" and that "It's not going to be good for him" if not.
Moscow has expressed "extreme concern" over the US potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Putin himself has previously suggested that the United States supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine will seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington.
Mr Zelenskyy described a recent call with Mr Trump as "very productive", and said the pair had discussed strengthening Ukraine's "air defence, resilience, and long-range capabilities", along with "details related to the energy sector".
On Sunday, Mr Zelenskyy was asked whether Mr Trump had approved the Tomahawks and said, "we work on it"."I'm waiting for president to yes," Mr Zelenskyy told Fox News.
"Of course we count on such decisions, but we will see. We will see."
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in remarks published on Sunday that "the topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern".
The US president in recent weeks has taken a notably tougher tact with Mr Putin, after the Russian leader has declined to engage in direct talks with Mr Zelensky about easing fighting.
Last month, Mr Trump announced that he now believes Ukraine could win back all the territory lost to Russia - a dramatic shift from his repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
But Mr Trump has resisted Zelensky's calls for Tomahawks. They would allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory and put the sort of pressure on Putin that Zelensky argues is needed to get the Russians to seriously engage in peace talks.