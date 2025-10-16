Donald Trump is speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin after warning Russia could face a "new step of aggression" in the Ukraine war.

The US leader is piling the pressure on Moscow after stalled talks and a more aggressive approach from Washington, threatening to send Ukraine Tomahawk missiles to intimade the Kremlin.

Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion."

It comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington, where he is expected to ask for the US' Tomahawk long-range missiles.

The call is the first publicly-known direct contact between the pair in almost two months.

Mr Trump told reporters on Teusday the talks could signal a “big step” in the war - as he ramps up pressure on the Russian leader to get serious about peace talks with the US.

“I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so,” he said.

Read more: Crowds chant outlawed anti-Putin songs in rare St Petersburg protest

Read more: Putin admits Russia accidentally shot down Azerbaijani jet in December killing 38 people