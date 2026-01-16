The US President has reiterated his desire to take control of the territory

President Donald Trump said he could impose tariffs on countries that "don't go along with Greenland". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has hinted that the US could withdraw from NATO and impose tariffs against countries that "don't go along with Greenland."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President reiterated his plans to take control of the nation, saying the US needs it for "national security very badly." The hints came directly from the Whitehouse during a speech on Friday, where Mr Trump was asked by a reporter if he would pull out of NATO if it doesn't help him acquire Greenland. He responded: "We're going to see. NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland, we need Greenland for national security very badly. Read more: US sends aircraft carrier strike group towards Iran as, Trump warns of 'grave consequences' if more protesters killed Read more: Greenland and Denmark insist US does not need to take over territory with army presence set to ramp up

Mr Trump has previously threatened military action against Greenland. Picture: Alamy

"If we don't have it we have a very big hole in terms of national security, especially in terms of the Golden Dome." Earlier in the press conference, he said: "I may put ​a tariff on countries if ‍they don't go along with Greenland, because we ‌need Greenland ⁠for national ‌security." US officials have previously warned that they could use "military means" to acquire it. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. Citizens of Greenland are citizens of Denmark. Mr Trump's comments follow a meeting on Wednesday between Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and Greenland's foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, along with US secretary of state Marco Rubio and vice president JD Vance. Speaking at the press conference in Washington after the meeting, Motzfeldt and Rasmussen announced a new working group with the US in response to threats of invasion. But Rasmussen told reporters that there is still a "fundamental disagreement" with the US over the future of Greenland and that Trump's administration had made his views clear.

At a healthcare event on Friday, Mr Trump said he threatened the leaders of multiple countries to either raise drug prices as part of a "most favored nations" deal, or else face heavy tariffs on all their imports to the U.S. He said: "I may do that for Greenland too. I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security." Greenland has become centre of the geopolitical storm with the White House insisting the US wants to own the island - and the residents of its capital, Nuuk.

From left, Foreign Affairs Minister of Greenland Vivian Motzfeldt, Foreign Affairs Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen, and Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. Picture: Alamy