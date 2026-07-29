In the dramatic footage, 16-year-old Ryder Williams can be seen battling towering waves to drag the child to safety in Santa Cruz, California

The heroic lifeguard has been identified as 16-year-old Ryder Williams by Fox News. Picture: @thelifeguardproject on Instagram

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has praised the teenage lifeguard who went viral after rescuing a boy from the ocean in California, saying that he wants to open the doors of the White House to the teen and possibly award him a high civilian honour.

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In a post on X, the US President said: "We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. “Very brave, he deserves it!" he added. Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, also posted the viral video on X, calling for him to be awarded the “highest civilian honour”. “This is truly the best of America! Well done!” he praised. An eyewitness revealed that the incredible rescue went on for much longer than the video suggests – and onlookers reportedly formed a “human chain” to try to help before being forced apart by the surf. After successfully getting the child to the shore, Williams reportedly sprinted past his lifeguard tower to get help as paramedics arrived to assess the child, the witness said. Williams reportedly later returned to duty and carried on watching over beachgoers for the remainder of the day. More impressively – the rescue may have taken place during Williams' first season as a lifeguard, as California State Parks requires state lifeguards to be over 16 years old.

The US President may invite the 16-year-old to the White House to congratulate him for his bravery. Picture: Getty

Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done! pic.twitter.com/Pq99xNK6WI — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 27, 2026