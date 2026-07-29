Trump says teen lifeguard in incredible viral rescue will get ‘highest civilian honour’
In the dramatic footage, 16-year-old Ryder Williams can be seen battling towering waves to drag the child to safety in Santa Cruz, California
Donald Trump has praised the teenage lifeguard who went viral after rescuing a boy from the ocean in California, saying that he wants to open the doors of the White House to the teen and possibly award him a high civilian honour.
Listen to this article
The heroic lifeguard has been identified as 16-year-old Ryder Williams by US media. In the dramatic footage, the teen can be seen battling towering waves to drag the child to safety in Santa Cruz, California.
As the surf relentlessly hits the shore, the pair repeatedly disappear beneath the surf as Williams fights against the current.
All the while, the 16-year-old maintains a firm grip on the child and is eventually met closer to the shore by other rescuers.
President Trump responded to the footage by announcing that the “very brave” teen deserved national recognition.
Read more: 'Reckless' teen driver who filmed herself speeding before killing two in horror crash has sentence increased
Read more: Warnings of 'exceptionally severe' wildfires as fourth heatwave of year to peak with temperatures up to 35C
In a post on X, the US President said: "We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor.
“Very brave, he deserves it!" he added.
Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, also posted the viral video on X, calling for him to be awarded the “highest civilian honour”.
“This is truly the best of America! Well done!” he praised.
An eyewitness revealed that the incredible rescue went on for much longer than the video suggests – and onlookers reportedly formed a “human chain” to try to help before being forced apart by the surf.
After successfully getting the child to the shore, Williams reportedly sprinted past his lifeguard tower to get help as paramedics arrived to assess the child, the witness said.
Williams reportedly later returned to duty and carried on watching over beachgoers for the remainder of the day.
More impressively – the rescue may have taken place during Williams' first season as a lifeguard, as California State Parks requires state lifeguards to be over 16 years old.
Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done! pic.twitter.com/Pq99xNK6WI— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 27, 2026
Impressed audiences on social media have complimented the teen’s technique, praising him for remembering his training in such a high-pressure setting.
One user on X commented: “Two things that stand out as to how well trained that lifeguard is. He never let go of that person, and he always had the person faced away from himself. That's to keep the person from bear hugging you and drowning you”
They went on: “The other is that the lifeguard never extended his hand out to the others when they reached for him because they too can panic and latch onto the lifeguard.
“Well done, well trained.”
Seabright Beach, where the incident occurred, is known for its powerful waves, which can create dangerous conditions for even experienced swimmers.
But onlookers say that the surf initially appeared relatively moderate, before dramatically escalating.