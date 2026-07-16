Trump teleprompter operator ‘made £74,000 betting on President’s speeches’
Gabriel Perez, who has operated Mr Trump’s teleprompter since 2016, is believed to still be working for the US President
The teleprompter operator responsible for Donald Trump’s speeches is alleged to have placed bets on the US President’s speeches, collecting over $100,000 in winnings (£74,000).
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Gabriel Perez, who has operated President Trump’s teleprompter since 2016, is speaking to US federal regulators over the allegations that he used his insider knowledge of the president’s speeches to benefit from the market, ABC News reported.
The technical assistant allegedly placed bets on over a dozen of President Trump’s speeches over the course of three months, including his State of the Union address, his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and his Medal of Honour ceremony address.
Mr Perez is thought to be able to review Mr Trump’s prepared words before he delivers them, as one of the president’s closest technical aides, according to ABC.
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The news outlet reported that Mr Perez allegedly adjusted or cancelled bets while speeches were underway if Mr Trump shifted away from his prepared words – including sections on which he had wagers laid.
A spokesperson for Kalshi, the prediction market where the bets were allegedly placed, said that the platform picked up on unusual trading activity in March, involving “mention markets”, which allow users to place bets on specific words, phrases or topics appearing during public speeches.
The account holder was later identified by analysts as a federal government employee who worked as a teleprompter operator, the company said.
Kalshi alerted its regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to the unusual activity.
A spokesperson for Kalshi added that its monitoring systems identified the activity before the individual could withdraw the majority of their profits.
The user’s account has reportedly been frozen, and almost all of the profits – totalling over $90,000 (£67,000) – had remained locked.
Trading on non-public information obtained through employment is prohibited on the platform. Since June, the company’s policy has been updated to require users to disclose their place of employment.
The White House told ABC News that it maintains “strict ethics guidelines” to which all employees are expected to adhere.
A White House spokesperson added: “The staffer in question is fully cooperating with the CFTC.”
Mr Perez has reportedly been discussing a settlement with the CFTC, which would involve him surrendering his profits and being barred from similar activity in future.
He reportedly still works as one of the president’s teleprompter operators.