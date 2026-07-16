Gabriel Perez, who has operated Mr Trump’s teleprompter since 2016, is believed to still be working for the US President

The teleprompter operator is believed to still be working for the US President. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The teleprompter operator responsible for Donald Trump’s speeches is alleged to have placed bets on the US President’s speeches, collecting over $100,000 in winnings (£74,000).

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The US President used the teleprompter for several key events, including the State of the Union address and his speech at Davos. Picture: Getty

The news outlet reported that Mr Perez allegedly adjusted or cancelled bets while speeches were underway if Mr Trump shifted away from his prepared words – including sections on which he had wagers laid. A spokesperson for Kalshi, the prediction market where the bets were allegedly placed, said that the platform picked up on unusual trading activity in March, involving “mention markets”, which allow users to place bets on specific words, phrases or topics appearing during public speeches. The account holder was later identified by analysts as a federal government employee who worked as a teleprompter operator, the company said. Kalshi alerted its regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to the unusual activity. A spokesperson for Kalshi added that its monitoring systems identified the activity before the individual could withdraw the majority of their profits.

The user’s account has reportedly been frozen and £67,000 in profits remains locked. Picture: Alamy