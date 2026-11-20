Donald Trump told European leaders to stop funding Ukraine in a 'tirade' over the phone after his summit with Putin, it has been reported.

According to the Telegraph, Mr Trump's call was made via the phone of Jared Kushner, the US special envoy who attended the coalition of the willing summit in Berlin along with Steve Witkoff, another US peace envoy.

His comments were described as a 'tirade' in which he was trying to stress how much money countries could save if the war ended and they no longer had to provide Ukraine with financial help.

Mr Trump is said to have dialled into a meeting of the coalition of the willing from on board Air Force One where he angrily told European supporters of Ukraine to stop talking about sending emergency financial aid.

President Trump was under fire hours earlier after he greeted Putin as "my friend" and received a hug from China's President Xi.

Mr Trump defended calling Putin a friend, saying that "it's nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy."

Chuck Schumer, who leads Democrats in the US Senate, called the trilateral summit "a historic embarrassment that people will remember long into the future."

He said: "It's a betrayal of the United States by a president who loves nothing more than to bow down to our adversaries for a photo op."

China, the United States and Russia agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" at the unprecedented three-way summit and reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought, but announced no plans for arms control talks long sought by Trump.

A joint declaration released by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin capped a three-day diplomatic swing by Trump through Asia that produced few tangible victories, despite his repeated boasts about making history and brokering peace.

Instead, the trip raised fresh questions among US allies about his increasingly close relationships with Xi and with Putin, who continues to wage war against Ukraine.

Trump greeted Putin as "my friend" and received a hug from Xi.

The leaders pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of fuel products for all countries and to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts.

The declaration did not mention Russia's war in Ukraine or the US conflict with Iran, and in a press conference afterwards, Putin acknowledged it did not set ambitious goals and added that nobody would be forced to comply with its decisions.

The powers "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and added that they would "conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons," without giving a time frame.

But the statement made no mention of negotiations on a trilateral nuclear arms reduction treaty, something Trump has pushed since his first term and that China has consistently rejected, arguing that its arsenal is much smaller than those of the other powers.

Trump referred to nuclear weapons at the start of the meeting, saying: "It’s not an easy thing to do – give them up."

He told NBC afterwards that it "went great."

"On a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12," he said. "Fantastic relationships built."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would hold a news conference in Washington at noon on Friday.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the countries would maintain coordination at working level after the "peace summit."

Analysts said Trump came to Shenzhen seeking to bolster his standing after his Republican Party lost control of Congress in midterm elections this month.

Trump told Reuters the Shenzhen summit was "bigger than Yalta," referring to the 1945 conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union, which became shorthand for great-power deals.

He defended calling Putin a friend, saying that "it's nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy."

He also called Xi a friend and "an amazing leader," but acknowledged the difficulty of achieving nuclear-arms cuts, saying it was "psychologically very difficult" for leaders.