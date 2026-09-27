President Donald Trump told a female reporter to be “quiet” during his latest run-in with the press while speaking outside the White House on Saturday.

MS NOW journalist Akayla Gardner asked Trump whether he only wanted outlets that “support” him included in the White House press pool.

Trump had banned three national news outlets, CNN, MS NOW and Politico, from the White House without warning, accusing them of attempts to "constantly write or report fiction or lies".

“No, no, no. I want real news, not fake news – like you,”

"I love an open free press. What I don’t like is the fake press.”

Trump went on to claim that CNN and MS NOW had low ratings.

When Ms Gardner pressed him on whether he wanted tough questions, Trump cut her off.

“Wait wait, quiet,” Trump added, “What I don't like is fake news. And they’re fake news.”