Trump tells Putin to 'pull back' military aggression in Europe after backlash to calling Russian dictator his 'friend'
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Donald Trump has said he wants Vladimir Putin to "pull back" military aggression across Europe in the hope of securing a deal to end the war in Ukraine.
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The US President said he raised the issue with the Russian leader during their talks in China last week, where he also described Mr Putin as his "friend".
Writing on Truth Social on Thursday, Mr Trump said he wanted to see a deal reached quickly, adding that thousands of people were being killed each month.
He did not specify which territories he meant by his reference to aggression across Europe.
His comments followed a meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday. The pair discussed the importance of avoiding actions that could expand the war.
Read More: Trump and Nato chief urge Putin not to expand Ukraine war as pair issue joint statement
Read More: Kushner says Europe has no better Ukraine peace plan as he praises Putin
The Kremlin responded by accusing Ukraine of widening the conflict, pointing to recent attacks on Russian ships in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas.
Mr Trump's description of Mr Putin as a friend at the China summit drew criticism from European allies of Ukraine.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the remark "putrid" and "nauseating", while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the Russian leader was not his country's friend.
US director of national intelligence Jay Clayton also said Mr Putin was "not America's friend in Ukraine".
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Thursday that Russia was preparing another large-scale attack, citing Ukrainian intelligence.
He urged people to pay attention to missile alerts and said Ukraine was preparing countermeasures.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was discussing a possible local ceasefire around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after the site lost its remaining external power connection.
The plant was relying on emergency generators for essential safety functions, the agency said.