Donald Trump has said he wants Vladimir Putin to "pull back" military aggression across Europe in the hope of securing a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The US President said he raised the issue with the Russian leader during their talks in China last week, where he also described Mr Putin as his "friend".

Writing on Truth Social on Thursday, Mr Trump said he wanted to see a deal reached quickly, adding that thousands of people were being killed each month.

He did not specify which territories he meant by his reference to aggression across Europe.

His comments followed a meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday. The pair discussed the importance of avoiding actions that could expand the war.

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