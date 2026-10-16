The US President was left red-faced after press secretary Katie Zacharia revealed 'questions weren't asked' about her qualifications before appointment

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia was seen to stumble over her lines while conducting her first briefing. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has 'let go' of recently appointed press secretary Katie Zacharia after just a week in the role.

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President Trump was left red-faced after Zacharia said "questions weren't asked" about her legal qualifications before taking up the White House role. Speaking with members of the press on the South Lawn on Friday, the US President said he told Zacharia: "You don't have to do this if you don't want to… I think you should reconsider." He added: "Maybe it’s not for her." A White House official said on Friday she was "let go" from the role following public scrutiny. The comments come after claims that she was a qualified attorney were debunked and it was revealed that she had never passed the bar exam. Read more: Trump tells White House press secretary Katie Zacharia to 'reconsider' position after 'attorney' claims Read more: White House defends new press secretary amid questions over her legal credentials - as aide brands skeptics ‘rabid numbskulls’

Donald Trump has criticised the press for their treatment of his new press secretary . Picture: Eric Lee/Getty

Zacharia previously responded to questions about her qualifications by telling journalists she had passed it in China - a response she later corrected, saying she had misheard the question. The US president said Zacharia had been treated "pretty nastily" by those looking into the matter - notably, the media. Trump added that he simply wanted her to be "happy". Zacharia has denied claims she misrepresented herself as an attorney before she was appointed press secretary. She admitted earlier in the week that it is "unknown" how much she'll deal with the media - despite being the White House's press secretary. When asked how often she intended to brief the press, she said that was “unknown at this time” and that Trump “is his best spokesperson, and I will interact as needed”. “I follow the president’s lead,” she added.