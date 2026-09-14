Donald Trump repeated his claim that Iran wants to make a deal.

Trump threatens countries that didn't help with Iran war will 'reimburse' the US. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has threatened that "countries of the world" that didn't help in his war with Iran will "reimburse" the US.

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The President made a series of statements on Truth Social regarding his continued war with Iran on Monday afternoon. In one post, he said that "oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait", and added: "The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Confligration is all over." In another, he repeated claims that Iran "wants to make a deal, quickly and badly". He wrote: "I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to." Read more: Trump declares the only guardrail needed against AI threat is a ‘smart president’ as he blasts tech boss who called for slowdown Read more: Trump believes Irish unity is ‘logical’, Irish premier Micheál Martin says

President Trump has been vocal about his criticisms of other countries that he claims have not sufficiently supported the United States in their war with Iran. The conflict became a point of contention between Mr Trump and former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. When Sir Keir announced his resignation as leader, Mr Trump claimed the British public “did not like” his refusal to be drawn into the war against Iran. He said at the time: “We didn’t need any help at all. I was more curious than anything else, so I said to Pete (Hegseth) ‘Let’s see if they’d actually come’. So we asked him to come, and they weren’t there for us. “By the way Starmer wasn’t there, and you know what, the people of the UK did not like it that he wasn’t there. “Starmer said no. Starmer said worse than no. He said ‘We’ll be there as soon as you win’. I said ‘We don’t need you as soon as we win’.” Mr Trump went on: “This was not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with. As soon as we win, they’re going to come and help us.”

Sir Keir's relationship with Trump was strained by the Iran war . Picture: Getty