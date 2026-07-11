Trump threatens to 'completely decimate and destroy' Iran if it makes an attempt on his life
The threat followed the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei which saw open calls for Mr Trump’s death
Donald Trump has threatened to 'completely decimate and destroy' Iran in the event of an assassination attempt.
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It followed the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei which saw open calls for Mr Trump’s death.
US media reported this week that Israel had shared intelligence with Washington that Iran had recently devised a plan to assassinate Trump.
Trump told Tehran the US Army would “completely decimate and destroy all areas” of the country were the regime to "act on its threat".
In a post on Truth Social early on Saturday, Mr Trump wrote: “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!
Read more: Trump agrees to talks with Iran after latest strikes but says ceasefire ‘over’
Read more: US military conducts retaliatory strikes on Iran after tankers targeted in Strait of Hormuz
“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
The US also renewed its calls on Friday for Iran to stop attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as a shaky ceasefire agreed last month comes under increasing strain.
Officials have blamed the latest strikes against vessels, which sparked renewed hostilities this week, on a power struggle in Tehran with rogue hardliners seeking to derail the fragile truce.
Trump claimed that, while the US and Iran continue talks despite an escalation of hostilities this week, the ceasefire reached between the two sides last month was over.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
Ending Tehran’s stranglehold on the sea route, which disrupted global oil and gas supplies and drove up fuel and food prices, had been a key demand in previous negotiations.
However, the initial deal reached between the US and Iran only provides for safe, toll-free passage of the waterway for 60 days, pending the outcome of a final agreement on Tehran’s disputed nuclear plans.
The pact also leaves it to Iran and Oman, in conjunction with other Gulf states, to “define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz”.
In the meantime, Iran has continued to try to exert leverage over the channel, including demanding ships seek permission to transit and raising the spectre of future charges.
The trading of strikes has again caused severe disruption to maritime traffic in the critical sea route, casting doubt on securing a permanent end to the conflict, launched by the US and Israel on February 28.
Mr Trump has also suggested the US could reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports, having already pulled Tehran’s licence to sell oil.
In a further retaliatory move, the US Treasury acted to crack down on a key financier to the Tehran regime, Dubai-based banker and businessman Ali Ansari, previously sanctioned by Britain for his role in financially supporting the activities of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Before the latest flare-up, negotiations between the two sides had been due to restart following the burial of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the conflict.
Mediators are engaged in frantic diplomatic efforts to try and salvage the tattered peace process.
At the same time, Israel has said it stands ready to confront Iran again if needed.
The country’s defence minister Israel Katz said: “If we will have to return, we will return with even greater force.”