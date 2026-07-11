The threat followed the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei which saw open calls for Mr Trump’s death

US media reported this week that Israel had shared intelligence with Washington that Iran had recently devised a plan to assassinate Trump. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has threatened to 'completely decimate and destroy' Iran in the event of an assassination attempt.

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It followed the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei which saw open calls for Mr Trump’s death. US media reported this week that Israel had shared intelligence with Washington that Iran had recently devised a plan to assassinate Trump. Trump told Tehran the US Army would “completely decimate and destroy all areas” of the country were the regime to "act on its threat". In a post on Truth Social early on Saturday, Mr Trump wrote: “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Read more: Trump agrees to talks with Iran after latest strikes but says ceasefire ‘over’ Read more: US military conducts retaliatory strikes on Iran after tankers targeted in Strait of Hormuz

Mourners gather on the day of the burial of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Mashhad, Iran. Picture: REUTERS

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” The US also renewed its calls on Friday for Iran to stop attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as a shaky ceasefire agreed last month comes under increasing strain. Officials have blamed the latest strikes against vessels, which sparked renewed hostilities this week, on a power struggle in Tehran with rogue hardliners seeking to derail the fragile truce. Trump claimed that, while the US and Iran continue talks despite an escalation of hostilities this week, the ceasefire reached between the two sides last month was over.

Ending Tehran’s stranglehold on the sea route, which disrupted global oil and gas supplies and drove up fuel and food prices, had been a key demand in previous negotiations. Picture: Getty

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. Ending Tehran’s stranglehold on the sea route, which disrupted global oil and gas supplies and drove up fuel and food prices, had been a key demand in previous negotiations. However, the initial deal reached between the US and Iran only provides for safe, toll-free passage of the waterway for 60 days, pending the outcome of a final agreement on Tehran’s disputed nuclear plans. The pact also leaves it to Iran and Oman, in conjunction with other Gulf states, to “define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz”. In the meantime, Iran has continued to try to exert leverage over the channel, including demanding ships seek permission to transit and raising the spectre of future charges.

Funeral ceremony held in Karbala for Iran's late Supreme Leader Khamenei. Picture: Getty