Mr Trump said the US will "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the country doesn't open the Strait soon

Mr Trump said the US will "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the country doesn't open the Strait soon. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The US president has said the US will "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the country doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz "without threat" within 48 hours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping channels, since the US and Israel attacked the country on 28 February. Global fuel prices have soared as a result, with crude oil has rising above $100 a barrel - up almost 70% this year and nearly 50% from a year ago. It comes after 88 people were wounded in an Iranian missile which struck Arad on Saturday, hours after Iranian ballistic missile evaded Israeli air defences and hit the city of Dimona – close to Israel’s main nuclear site. Read more: Hundreds march through London in condemnation of America and Israel's attacks on Iran Read more: No change in UK position after Diego Garcia attack, Yvette Cooper insists - as she denies being dragged into Iran war

The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly 20% of global oil and 25% of liquefied natural gas exports. Picture: Getty

Ten people have been left in serious condition, including a five-year-old girl, according to emergency services. The local fire service added there was “extensive damage”, with three buildings affected and a blaze engulfing one of them. Benjamin Netanyahu said it had been a “very difficult evening” for Israel, adding that Tel Aviv was “determined to continue” striking their enemies “on all fronts”. The attack on Arad came after an Iranian ballistic missile evaded Israeli air defences on Saturday and hit the desert city of Dimona, close to the country’s main nuclear facility.

Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles. Picture: Getty

Following the strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf said on X: “It appears that the time has come to implement the next pre-planned strategies. "If Israel is unable to intercept missiles in the heavily protected Dimona area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of the conflict. Israel’s skies are defenceless." The strike follows an attack in the nearby city of Dimona hours earlier, where at least 47 people were wounded. Firefighters said that in “both Dimona and Arad, interceptors were launched that failed to hit the threats, resulting in two direct hits by ballistic missiles with warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms”. The Israeli military said it would investigate the issue related to the air defence system.

Dozens of Israelis injured in Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel. Picture: Getty

Seyed Majid Moosavi, the IRGC’s aerospace force commander, also warned on Saturday that the regime had new “launch systems” that would leave the United States and Israel “dumbfounded”. His comments came after Iran used intermediate-range ballistic missiles for the first time to fire at Diego Garcia, leading to speculation that Tehran has greater strike range capabilities than previously thought. In recent months, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Aragchi claimed that the nation's missiles could only strike 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometres).

Emergency workers gather in the early hours of March 22, 2026 at the site of an Iranian missile strike hours earlier in Arad, Israel. Picture: Getty