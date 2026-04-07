President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

The US president has threatened to jail journalists at the media outlet who first broke the story that a second pilot was missing after a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trump told reporters during a press conference at the White House on Monday afternoon that the US government was actively pursuing the "leaker" who told the media about the missing airman. He added that the news complicated the military rescue efforts in Iran, as officials officials were trying to keep quiet following the recovery of the first pilot on Friday. Trump said: "They basically said that 'we have one and there’s somebody missing.' Well, they didn’t know there was somebody missing until this leaker gave the information. "So whoever it was, we think we’ll be able to find it out because we’re going to go to the media company that released it, and we’re going to say, 'national security, give it up or go to jail.'" Read more: Trump says 'a whole civilization will die tonight' in latest threat to Iran as he demands 'total regime change' ahead of deadline Read more: Trump issues 48-hour warning before 'hell will rain down' on Iran as search for missing US pilot continues

This comes after a US F-15 jet was shot down over Iran on Friday. Picture: Alamy