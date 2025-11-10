President slams BBC after Tim Davie resigns as director general

President Trump has sent a letter to the BBC, threatening legal action. Picture: Getty Images

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has sent a letter to the BBC threatening legal action after the Corporation was found to have edited one of his speeches.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The edit was made public following a leaked memo written by ex-BBC adviser Michael Prescott, which criticised the 2024 Panorama programme about American leader. Mr Prescott's wide-ranging memo also criticised other areas of the BBC News coverage and was sent in "despair at inaction by the BBC Executive". Mr Shah said there have been more than 500 complaints since the publication of the memo that raised concerns about the editing of the speech by Donald Trump, adding: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action.” The BBC boss continued: "I am absolutely clear that the BBC must champion impartiality. It is more necessary now than ever before." He said the corporation would need to “hold the highest standards in all our content - video, audio and online.” The BBC has confirmed it has received Mr Trump's letter and will respond in due course. Trump's legal action threat comes after Nigel Farage told LBC this morning that the BBC had “deeply offended the leader of the free world.” Mr Farage went on to say the BBC “has been institutionally biased for decades.” "If the BBC doesn’t now get a grip, get somebody in from the outside, somebody who has got a history and a culture of changing organisations, of turning them around, then I think what you would see within the next couple of years are many, many millions just refusing, just not wanting to have the license fee," he added.

BBC Chair Samir Shah apologised after Donald Trump's speech was edited, calling it an 'error of judgement'. Picture: Alamy