Trump threatens to sue BBC over 'error of judgement' speech edit
President slams BBC after Tim Davie resigns as director general
Donald Trump has sent a letter to the BBC threatening legal action after the Corporation was found to have edited one of his speeches.
The US President slammed the broadcaster after the BBC's Panorama programme was found to have spliced together two parts of one of his speeches, making it appear as though he explicitly encouraged the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.
The Corporation has faced a furious backlash over the 'dishonest' decision, with BBC Chair Samir Shah issuing Trump an apology for an "error of judgement" after BBC director general Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned from their roles.
The edit was made public following a leaked memo written by ex-BBC adviser Michael Prescott, which criticised the 2024 Panorama programme about American leader.
Mr Prescott's wide-ranging memo also criticised other areas of the BBC News coverage and was sent in "despair at inaction by the BBC Executive".
Mr Shah said there have been more than 500 complaints since the publication of the memo that raised concerns about the editing of the speech by Donald Trump, adding: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action.”
The BBC boss continued: "I am absolutely clear that the BBC must champion impartiality. It is more necessary now than ever before."
He said the corporation would need to “hold the highest standards in all our content - video, audio and online.”
The BBC has confirmed it has received Mr Trump's letter and will respond in due course.
Trump's legal action threat comes after Nigel Farage told LBC this morning that the BBC had “deeply offended the leader of the free world.”
Mr Farage went on to say the BBC “has been institutionally biased for decades.”
"If the BBC doesn’t now get a grip, get somebody in from the outside, somebody who has got a history and a culture of changing organisations, of turning them around, then I think what you would see within the next couple of years are many, many millions just refusing, just not wanting to have the license fee," he added.
Speaking for the first time since stepping down on Sunday, the corporation's former news chief dismissed accusations of "institutional bias" - as she hit back at Trump's comments on the subject.
Responding outside Broadcasting House, Ms Turness said: "I'd like to make one thing very clear, BBC News is not institutionally biased."
Hitting back at claims made by the US President that the organisation is "corrupt," she insisted "of course our journalists aren't corrupt".
"I would like to say it has been the privilege of my career to serve as the CEO of BBC News and to work with our brilliant team of journalists," she added.
Following Mr Davie's resignation, several Conservative and Reform MPs have joined the American leader is calling for reset at the broadcaster, with Mr Farage accusing the disgraced BBC chief of "double standards" over his handling of the crisis.
The footage, edited as part of the documentary, saw the President call on his supporters "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
Taking to Truth Social the President said: "The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught 'doctoring' my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th."
He continued: "These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!"
Karoline Leavitt, Mr Trump's press secretary, also slammed the BBC in a recent tweet.
She shared screenshots of her interview with the Telegraph, where she dubbed the BBC a "leftist propaganda machine", alongside another screenshot of Mr Davie announcing his departure.