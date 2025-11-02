US President Donald Trump has threatened to go “guns-a-blazing" into Nigeria over the "mass slaughter" of Christians.

Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to issue a warning to the Nigerian government that he is instructing the US Department of War to "prepare for possible action".

It comes just one day after Mr Trump claimed that "thousands of Christians" are being killed by "radical Islamists" and the African nation was added to the 'Countries of Particular Concern' list.

In October, US Senator Ted Cruz urged Congress to designate Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom amid claims of "Christian mass murder," something that has been disputed by both the Nigerian government and local Christian associations.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.

"I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.

"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!

"WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!"