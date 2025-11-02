Trump threatens to go 'guns-a-blazing' into Nigeria over 'mass slaughter' of Christians
It comes just one day after Mr Trump claimed that "thousands of Christians" are being killed by "radical Islamists" and the African nation was added to the 'Countries of Particular Concern' list
US President Donald Trump has threatened to go “guns-a-blazing" into Nigeria over the "mass slaughter" of Christians.
Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to issue a warning to the Nigerian government that he is instructing the US Department of War to "prepare for possible action".
In October, US Senator Ted Cruz urged Congress to designate Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom amid claims of "Christian mass murder," something that has been disputed by both the Nigerian government and local Christian associations.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: "If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.
"I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.
"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!
"WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!"
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth added on X: "The Department of War is preparing for action.
"Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."
The Nigerian population is split equally between Christian and Muslims, which have both been targeted in religiously motivated attacks, as well as other attacks by secessionist groups, ethnic clashes, and clashes over resources.
Extremist Islamist armed group Boko Haram has also terrorised citizens living in the north-east of Nigeria, killing tens of thousands of people, the majority of whom are muslims.
The country's foreign ministry has vowed to keep fighting violent extremism and said that it hopes to keep working with America.
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said: "The characterization of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians."