It comes after Trump said he wants to "take the oil in Iran" and hinted at seizing Kharg Island

Several targets across Iran's capital, Tehran, were struck over the weekend. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock/Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has threatened to “obliterate” Iran if the country’s leadership continues to resist his attempts at brokering a peace in the Middle East.

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The US President has said Iran’s energy infrastructure would be completely destroyed if they fail to agree to his proposals. It comes after Trump said he wants to "take the oil in Iran" and hinted at seizing Kharg Island - which is crucial to the country’s oil production. The US and Israel launched their war on Iran over a month ago and it appears neither country has achieved its goals as of the end of March. Read more: Iran war set to spark rise in food prices - as Brits face 'awful April' barrage of bills going up Read more: Oil prices surge as hopes fade for swift end to Iran conflict

Trump made the threats on TruthSocial. Picture: TruthSocial

Taking to TruthSocial on Monday afternoon, Trump wrote: “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. “Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘sta’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’ “This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year ‘Reign of Terror’ These warnings come despite Trump’s pledge to pause strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure in a bid to convince the regime to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump said "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options." About 90% of Iran's crude oil exports pass through the Island. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Sunday, the US president told the Financial Times that seizing Kharg Island would be “easy.” "To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran," he told the paper. "But some stupid people back in the US say, 'why are you doing that?' But they're stupid people." The American leader added: "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options.

"It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while."I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily." Trump's bold statement comes as the Prime Minister is expected to meet senior representatives from the energy, shipping and financial services industries amid warnings the UK could suffer serious economic damage as a result of the conflict. Discussion is expected to focus on Iran’s ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted a vital shipping route for the oil and gas industry along with supplies of other products such as fertiliser. The meeting will also hear an update on the situation in the region from Major General Richard Cantrill, the UK’s maritime operations commander.