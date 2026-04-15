Starmer has refused to send in the Royal Navy to help with a US-led blockade in the Strait of Hormuz

Trump attacked Starmer for not responding to his request to support US strikes on Tehran. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has "threatened to punish Keir Starmer with a worse trade deal" over the UK's response to the Iran war.

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The US President insisted that the UK was "not there" when he asked for support with his strikes on Tehran and assistance reopening the Strait of Hormuz. In his most recent interview, Trump said the so-called special relationship between the US and the UK had "been better". He continued: "We gave them a good trade deal. Better than I had to. Which can always be changed." The US and the UK agreed the outlines of an "Economic Prosperity Deal" last May covering industries including cars, planes and agriculture but some aspects have yet to be agreed and implemented while a technology partnership between the two countries appears to have been paused. Read more: Starmer says Iran conflict must be 'line in sand' to build more resilience that will define the UK 'for a generation' Read more: Starmer and Macron to co-host Strait of Hormuz talks in Paris on Friday

Sir Keir Starmer initially blocked American forces from using US bases to launch strikes before agreeing their use for defensive operations protecting allies in the region from Iranian retaliatory attacks. Picture: Alamy

The comments shared by the US President in a call with Sky News come after Starmer initially blocked American forces from using US bases to launch strikes before agreeing their use for defensive operations protecting allies in the region from Iranian retaliatory attacks. He also declined to send the Royal Navy to help reopen the key Hormuz shipping strait while the war remains ongoing, through which a fifth of the world's oil flows. The PM said the UK would not support Trump's latest attempt to stop "'any and all ships" passing through the Strait. Sir Keir said he supports efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz "once the conflict ends." He has been critical of the US President's language around the war in Iran, telling MPs he would "never" use Trump's language about "ending" Iranian civilisation.

Vessels passing through Strait of Hormuz following US-Iran ceasefire. Picture: Getty

The President also criticised the Labour government's policies around immigration. He said: "Your country is being invaded by people from prisons, drug dealers, people from mental institutions. Sir Keir faced criticism in Prime Minister's Questions earlier today over "delays" to planned defence spending increases. Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the Prime Minister for promising the Defence Investment Plan would be published last autumn, but it is now due in the middle of April. Read more: Chancellor to hold talks with US counterpart after strong criticism of Iran war Read more: Dozens of ships including Iranian and Chinese-linked vessels sail straight through Donald Trump’s blockade

Sir Keir defended his position and referred to commitments he has already made to defence spending. He told the House of Commons: "Last February, that was seven months after taking office, I took the decision to increase defence spending from 2.3 to 2.6% paid by a difficult decision on overseas aid. "Last June, at the NATO summit, I committed to raising core defence spending to 3.5%." Addressing his defence plans, he said: "The Strategic Defence Review is a 10-year blueprint for national security. "The Defence Investment Plan will put that into effect. It will be published as soon as possible. We need to get it right. "We inherited plans that were uncosted and undeliverable, and we're not going to repeat those mistakes."